Justin Jefferson made 49ers find out the hard way he’s not Garrett Wilson
The Minnesota Vikings were considerable underdogs heading into Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. So, naturally, the Vikings blindsided San Francisco with an explosive 10-0 start, led by none other than Justin Jefferson.
The subject of much offseason speculation, Jefferson was evidently a 49ers trade target before inking his historic four-year, $140 million contract with the Vikings. San Francisco surely was not the only contender interested in Jefferson's services, as ESPN's Adam Schefter outlines, as the 25-year-old is widely considered the best wide receiver of his generation.
Jefferson looks perfectly at home in Minnesota, though, even with Kirk Cousins no longer slinging the football. The Vikings' offense has graduated to Sam Darnold, who is looking to re-establish his foothold in the NFL after a couple of years spent bouncing from backup job to backup job.
There was a lot of uncertainty going into the campaign about whether or not Darnold could effectively captain an offense that hummed so beautifully under Cousins' stewardship. Well, those concerns have mostly been put to bed, as Darnold looks awesome, and Jefferson looks more than content in his new setup.
Need proof? Here's Darnold roping a 50-plus yard bomb to Jefferson, which turns into a 97-yard touchdown catch against a 49ers defense that put the clamps on the New York Jets in Week 1.
Justin Jefferson catches 97-yard TD bomb from Sam Darnold in Vikings-49ers
This comes one day after Justin Jefferson took a blatant shot at the Jets' offense. More specifically, when asked if he can learn from how the 49ers covered the uber-talented Garrett Wilson in Week 1, Jefferson made a bold but valid point: he's not Garrett Wilson.
Point proven.
Jefferson remains the single most electric playmaker in football. He has stiff competition, of course, with Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb mounting their own cases for the mantle of 'Best WR.' In the end, though, Jefferson remains the consensus pick for a reason. If you don't believe me, just listen to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
"There's not an angle he can't really run at -- at full speed and drop his weight," Shanahan told reporters (h/t ESPN). "He's also fearless in how he plays. His hands are as good as anyone. From what I've heard from people who have been with him, they say he's one of the smartest players that people have been with. He's the full package."
Oh, what could've been. As San Francisco fans fantasize about Jefferson catching passes from Brock Purdy and lining up opposite Deebo Samuel, the Vikings will take $140 million straight to the bank and continue to look like a real contender in the wide-open NFC North.