NFL Rumors: Failed Justin Jefferson trade, Justin Fields long-term, Puka Nacua worry

As we gear up for Week 2 of the NFL season, there is plenty of news percolating around the league. We're just beginning to get a sense of which teams may or may not live up to expectations in 2024, but the fallout from a hectic (and at times aggravating) summer has already begun. Several offseason maneuvers have had profound impacts on their organizations, some for better and others for worse.
So, grab your chips and salsa, settle in front of the TV and watch a juicy slate of games unfold before you on this fine Sunday. And while you're at it, keep on reading for the latest NFL rumors that ought to pique your interest.
NFL Rumors: Puka Nacua could be out longer than initially expected for Rams
The Los Angeles Rams will be without Puka Nacua for an extended time period after the sophomore wide receiver suffered a PCL sprain in LA's season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions. Nacua dealt with knee issues throughout training camp and aggravated the injury during the Rams' debut outing.
It's telling that Cooper Kupp received 21 targets during that game, a sign of how Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay and the Rams offense will adjust without their top wideout from a season ago. Nacua was absolutely electric as a rookie, netting 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns while starting all 17 games.
Los Angeles placed Nacua on the IR almost immediately, so he will miss at least four games. According to the latest update from ESPN's Adam Schefter, however, Nacua's absence could stretch on longer than the initial prognosis suggested.
Nacua could miss "between five and seven weeks," depending on how the PCL heals, per ESPN. That is a considerable blow to the Rams' offense, as there's no direct replacement for Nacua's varied skill set. It will, of course, lead to an elevated workload for Kupp, who we have seen reach Super Bowl MVP heights in the past as Stafford's go-to wideout. There should be more targets for Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson, too, not to mention Week 1 standout Colby Parkinson at tight end.
Los Angeles has the scheme and personnel to stay afloat without Nacua, but it's never easy to replace one of the game's top weapons. Nacua's quickness, route diversity and telepathic connection to Stafford will be deeply missed. Here's to hoping it's five weeks, not seven.
NFL Rumors: Justin Fields could win Steelers starting job vs. Broncos
With Justin Fields helming the Pittsburgh Steelers offense again in Week 2, a golden opportunity presents itself for the 25-year-old. Russell Wilson has been sidelined with a nagging calf injury, which has allowed head coach Mike Tomlin and OC Arthur Smith to get comfortable with Fields calling the shots. His teammates appear supportive and Tomlin has done nothing but praise Fields, often at the expense of Russ.
The stage is set for Fields to win the starting job outright, a title Russ may never actually get to defend if the Steelers can topple Denver and start the season 2-0 under Fields' guidance. As Dianna Russini of The Athletic writes, Tomlin may favor the "hot hand."
"Unfortunately, we aren’t going to see Russell Wilson play against his former team when the Steelers visit the Denver Broncos," she writes. "Justin Fields will get the start, and if he wins on the road again, Tomlin may stick with the hot hand for the home opener next week... Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith showed last week he is fine calling the game conservatively and leaning on the ground game."
As the Falcons proved last season with Desmond Ridder under center, Arthur Smith is comfortable building his offense around the run game. Pittsburgh has a couple effective rushers to lean on with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, not to mention Fields' ability to scramble on broken plays or stretch the defense with designed runs.
Arm talent remains an area of concern with Fields, and Pittsburgh notably did not score a touchdown in Week 1's victory over Atlanta. All the same, Fields converted several third downs last week and moved the ball into scoring position with relative ease, even if the point-scoring burden ultimately fell to kicker Chris Boswell.
We can speak plainly here. Russ isn't very good and Fields was always the more appealing long-term option. He's a decade younger. Sometimes, it's that simple, especially when the impact disparity between the two options isn't particularly vast. Pittsburgh's defense should pummel the inexperienced Bo Nix on Sunday, so Fields is on a promising arc.
NFL Rumors: 49ers tried to trade for Justin Jefferson early in offseason
The San Francisco 49ers were the subject of intense scrutiny and speculation this offseason as Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams conducted prolonged contract holdouts. Both were settled in the neck of time, but for a while, a trade felt entirely possible. That is especially true in the case of Aiyuk, who was connected to several fringe contenders along the way.
Apparently, the Niners were far more ambitious in their offseason scheming than they initially let on. Before Justin Jefferson inked his historic four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, he was the target of a 49ers trade campaign. John Lynch and company ultimately came up empty-handed, but the mere thought of Jefferson in the San Francisco offense is... troubling.
"Amid the offseason uncertainty surrounding Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers checked in on Justin Jefferson's availability before this year's NFL draft," writes ESPN's Adam Schefter, "but the Vikings had zero interest in trading the star wide receiver and immediately rebuffed San Francisco's inquiries, league sources told ESPN."
The internet breaks often, but it's hard to imagine a more terrifying trade outcome than Jefferson teaming up with Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey in the Kyle Shanahan offense. The 49ers were right on the cusp of glory in last year's Super Bowl. Re-signing Aiyuk always felt like the natural conclusion here, but upgrading to arguably the best wide receiver of a generation — well, that just would not have been fair.
It's no surprise that Minnesota rebuffed the Niners' advances. Jefferson is good enough to get his with just about anybody under center. It helps that Sam Darnold appears more than ready to fill Kirk Cousins' shoes in the Kevin O'Connell offense. The Vikings have a lot of talent and a pathway to contention in a wide-open NFC North. Jefferson gets a chance to finish his career where he started, too.