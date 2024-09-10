Sure sounds like Mike Tomlin is ghosting Russell Wilson towards a Steelers breakup
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is still awaiting his regular-season debut thanks to a calf injury. In the veteran quarterback's absence, Justin Fields played well, completing over 70 percent of his passes and rushing for 50 yards as well. Fields provided the Steelers offense with an added dimension, especially with a young offensive line in place starting a few backups of their own.
Would Fields start for most NFL teams? Likely not, especially if those teams expect to contend this season. Still, Arthur Smith is a capable enough offensive coordinator to call plays to Fields strengths. Assuming the Steelers can start to turn field goals into touchdowns -- they had six of the former on Sunday -- Pittsburgh could roll through the early portion of their schedule, even with Fields behind center instead of Wilson.
However, the question remains which player is actually the better fit for this Steelers offense. Smith wants to run the ball early and often. Fields provides Pittsburgh with another player who can do just that, even if it comes at an unconventional position.
Russell Wilson is on the outside looking in at Steelers QB room
Fields has the advantage of playing in regular-season action in Smith's offense. The Steelers know what he can do, even if Fields has some flaws. Wilson, on the other hand, is a veteran passer with limited mobility. His advantage over Fields is the 'been there, done that' philosophy. Wilson has won a Super Bowl. Fields is far younger and still finding his footing.
Wilson's mobility is already limited by father time. With a calf injury on top, the Steelers are right to remain cautious, but in doing so they've given Fields the chance to show what he is capable of. In Week 1 he surpassed the expectations of most the fanbase. Most importantly, he didn't turn the ball over, which was supposed to be his weakness.
Mike Tomlin is keeping Russell Wilson in the dark
If you were to ask me right now if Wilson will start Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, I'd say the odds are 50/50. Mike Tomlin struggled to name a starting quarterback out of training camp. If Fields plays well against the Broncos and wins his second straight road game, how do you take him out of the starting lineup? The answer to that question is easy: you don't.
Wilson's calf is feeling better with time, but. even he must know how this league works. If Fields plays poorly, Wilson will be welcomed back with open arms for the Steelers home opener. If Fields performs well, Pittsburgh may have lucked into their QB of the future, which would mean a tough break for Russ.