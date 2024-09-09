Overreaction Monday: Steelers fans can't admit sad truth about Justin Fields and Kenny Pickett
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields had a pedestrian day against the Atlanta Falcons on paper, completing 73 percent of his passes for 156 yards and a 91.9 rating. Where Fields was most valuable was in the run game, as he escaped the pocket with fluidity and pace, rushing for 57 on over four yards per attempt.
In the passing game, Fields still leaves plenty to be desired. Much of that can be blamed on the weapons he has at his disposal. For Arthur Smith's offense -- a run-heavy approach and a big, bruising offensive line -- Fields could be the best option on the Steelers roster, over even Russell Wilson. His escapability adds another dimension to Smith's system that he otherwise wouldn't have with Russ, especially if Fields doesn't turn the ball over much has he has in year's past.
All of this can be true, as well as the following: Fields didn't play much better than Kenny Pickett, at least when given the opportunity. This isn't some sort of gotcha moment. Pickett was a subpar starting quarterback for the majority of his time in Pittsburgh. I'd blame a lot of that on the system.
Justin Fields is better than Kenny Pickett, but Steelers flaws remain
As soon as Pickett was free of Matt Canada's shackles, he performed...pretty well! In that one game -- a 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals -- Pickett completed 24-of-33 passes for 278 yards. He also had a dropped touchdown pass courtesy of Pat Freiermuth. He hasn't had much of a chance since.
Fields passing chart will also look incredibly familiar to Steelers fans. The Ohio State product barely threw the ball over the middle, instead opting for sideline passes with far less risk.
Justin Fields has one clear advantage over Kenny Pickett and Russell Wilson
The one element Fields can bring that Pickett couldn't was mentioned above, and is his legs. Make no mistake, Fields is a better option for this current system than Pickett ever would've been. If there is any lesson to take from a simple statistical comparison it is this -- be patient, especially with Fields and/or Wilson.
The Steelers cannot continue to get the quarterback question wrong if they hope to make a postseason run. As great as the defense is, and as much as Tomlin can drag out of this team to a 9-8 record or better, they are not a real threat if one of Wilson or Fields doesn't play up to par.
Fields and Pickett are not on the same level, but the flaws within the Steelers system remain the same, and in some cases have heightened, like at WR2 across from George Pickens. It's a 17-game season, and Pittsburgh fans should enjoy the ride rather than jumping to the end. There are bound to be some bumps and bruises behind center.