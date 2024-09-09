Overreaction Monday: Vikings letting Kirk Cousins walk really was addition by subtraction
The Minnesota Vikings cruised to victory on Sunday afternoon in Week 1, toppling the New York Giants 28-6 in MetLife Stadium. It was an impressive debut from Sam Darnold, the former No. 3 pick tasked with replacing four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Cousins, 36, left in free agency for a substantial $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikings landed Darnold on a one-year, $10 million contract, then promptly drafted J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 pick. It was to be an open competition for the starting QB role in Cousins' absence, with Darnold emerging as the presumed favorite while McCarthy developed patiently in the shadows.
Well, McCarthy is out for the season after tearing his meniscus in the Vikings' preseason opener. That leaves Darnold as the undisputed QB1, with Nick Mullens firmly entrenched as the backup. Any hand-wringing about Darnold's viability in a starting gig after spending last season as Brock Purdy's understudy in San Francisco was put to bed on Sunday. Darnold didn't just look solid; he looked to be in complete command of the offense.
It was not necessarily a dominant performance, as Darnold only registered 24 throws and he did throw one tipped-pass interception. He did complete 79.2 percent of his passes, though, including a couple sharp touchdown dimes. Darnold moved the chains efficiently all afternoon and made the most of Minnesota's supremely talented supporting cast.
Contrast Darnold's performance to Kirk Cousins' season debut for the Falcons, and maybe the Vikings were right to let the aging vet walk.
Vikings made the right decision in picking Sam Darnold over Kirk Cousins
The Vikings' decision to let Cousins walk — and, by extension, to sign Sam Darnold — was not rooted in a one-for-one talent swap. There were financial ramifications to signing Cousins that simply do not exist with Darnold's modest contract. Also, the age factor is significant. Cousins' contract is essentially guaranteed for at least two years in Atlanta and he's a 36-year-old coming off the first major knee injury of his career. Darnold may not be the Vikings' long-term QB, but he's a suitable stopgap. Letting Cousins walk also set the stage for the McCarthy pick, which does presumably set Minnesota's future plans in motion.
Minnesota has a solid O-line, multiple dynamic wideouts, and one of the sharpest offensive play-callers in the league in Kevin O'Connell. There was reason to believe the offense could thrive without Cousins at the helm. Last season was a struggle with the likes of Nick Mullens or Jaren Hall, but Darnold is the perfect middle ground. The dude is so obviously brimming with talent. A few of Darnold's throws from Sunday can go against any throw that was made this weekend. There have been bumps in the road, but operating with a clean pocket and perpetually open wide receivers, Darnold is going to succeed. The Giants aren't the best barometer by which to measure an offense, but Darnold's efficient, productive afternoon should not have come as a complete shock.
So, the Vikings have a bankable stopgap in place and their long-term successor in the incubation chamber with McCarthy. Rather than worrying about how to time the transition away from a much older and more expensive Cousins, the path forward is much cleaner, and the Vikings should still be competitive in the interim.
Now, let's say Cousins was a guaranteed, Super Bowl-level quarterback. That might change the calculus a bit. Unfortunately, Cousins has never been to the Super Bowl and, more than that, he's coming back from an Achilles injury. It's just impossible to know how quickly Cousins will return to form, or if he will ever return to form. He certainly wasn't up to par in the Falcons' debut on Sunday.
We can credit the Pittsburgh Steelers defense for its relentless pressure, but Cousins completed 16-of-26 passes for 155 yards and a single touchdown, throwing two interceptions and taking a couple sacks in the process. In addition to the sacks, Cousins was under constant duress. T.J. Watt alone put three QB hits on Cousins.
The injury factor appears particularly significant here. Cousins spent basically the entire game in the pocket. He didn't roll to the side or evade defenders. He essentially relied on the defense to keep the pocket in pristine condition, lest he force an underthrown ball into traffic with a hand in his face. Cousins has never been the most mobile quarterback, but there is a baseline level of agility one needs to effectively quarterback in the NFL. Cousins did not appear to achieve that baseline in Week 1.
He deserves time and patience after missing most of last season (and sitting out preseason games), but the Falcons have a tough early schedule and can't really afford to let Cousins come into his own over time. There's a two or three-year window here at best, and Atlanta is in real danger of falling into an 0-3, maybe even an 0-4 or 0-5 hole before Cousins can find his rhythm.
The Vikings aren't dealing with the Cousins injury recovery and the slow revival. Instead, Darnold is perfectly competent out of the gate and McCarthy is on track to take over starting duties in 2025 as one of the most hyped talents from his draft class.
It sure feels like Minnesota dodged a bullet by not re-signing Cousins, as beloved as he was there. Sometimes a bittersweet move is the best move.