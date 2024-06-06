Justin Jefferson's first comments after extension will make Vikings fans run through a wall
By Lior Lampert
The NFL world still feels the shock from Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson's record-setting contract extension. However, it seems as though everyone but the 2022 AP Offensive Player of the Year is astonished by the deal -- he's been waiting for this.
Jefferson took to Instagram shortly after signing a four-year, $140 million, including $110 million in guaranteed money. His initial comments should exhilarate Vikings fans for what the future has in store.
"The time has finally come -- the deal I have been waiting for since I was a little kid," Jefferson says with a massive smile. Then, he thanked the naysayers who doubted him along the way.
"Being doubted my whole career, not being highly recruited, not being the first receiver off the draft board -- this whole journey wasn't easy for me."
Nonetheless, Jefferson is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. Regardless of how his path to stardom started, he re-wrote his story how he always envisioned it'd turn out. All the Vikings did was reward the three-time Pro Bowler for his efforts after establishing himself as arguably the best receiver in football.
Jefferson has recorded the most receiving yards ever for a player through their first four seasons as a pro (5,899). He still exceeded 1,000 yards in 2023 despite missing seven contests with a hamstring injury. Only two other players have done that in NFL history -- Jim Benton and Wes Chandler. The latter was the most recent to accomplish the feat in 1982 before the Vikings star joined them in elite company.
We can go on about all the remarkable feats of Jefferson, but it is all a way of saying he is worth every penny. The point is the Minnesota faithful should be ready to run through a wall after seeing his social media post. Moreover, the send-off he delivered to The Purple Gang to conclude his statement should only heighten the excitement.
"Lastly, to Vikings fans everywhere, you'll continue to get my very best each and every day. SKOL!"