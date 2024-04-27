Justin Jefferson's first text to new Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy is exactly what rookie needs to hear
J.J. McCarthy will need to get on the same page with Justin Jefferson fairly quickly in Minnesota.
By John Buhler
A Michigan man from Chicagoland is now playing professionally in the Twin Cities. With a pitstop at IMG in Bradenton, Florida, J.J. McCarthy's midwestern football life is about to pen a new chapter. After falling a bit in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings traded up a spot from No. 11 to ensure that the former Wolverines quarterback would indeed be a top-10 overall selection Thursday night.
McCarthy was a polarizing prospect for a myriad of reasons, but I attest that he went to the best situation of any of the six first-round quarterbacks taken in the top 12. This has everything to do with how good of a offensive play-caller third-year head coach Kevin O'Connell is, as well as how well the Vikings draft historically at the wide receiver position. Their best player is one with Justin Jefferson.
Upon getting news that McCarthy will be the Vikings' quarterback of the future, Jefferson texted McCarthy and gave him two very important tidbits. One, he said "confidence is key in this league." And two, he goes by Jets. Duly noted! Jefferson may be a little bit older than McCarthy, but if all goes according to plan in Minnesota, they could have a terrific working relationship for the next decade.
We have people getting each other's names right, as well as getting on the same page already here.
With Jefferson entering the final year of his rookie deal, now is the time to get the man extended.
J.J. McCarthy gets great advice from new teammate Justin Jefferson
The NFL may stand for Not For Long, but that notion applies to more things than you would think. It may have more to do with a guy's ability to be replaced, but it also signifes the best thing the NFL does besides having itself in the news cycle 24/7/365. Man, does this league do a great job of selling hope or what? The Vikings were only so-so last season, but I expect that they should be competitive.
For teams in the NFC playing in the North or West divisions, good luck. There are no easy outs top to bottom in either division. While Detroit and San Francisco are at the top of theirs, teams like Chicago, Minnesota and Arizona at the perceived bottom of theirs could all push for playoff spots this year. That may require a quick pivot off Sam Darnold in favor of McCarthy in Minnesota, but you do get it?
Although people will try their best to pick apart McCarthy's game transitioning to the next level, there are two things he has in spades that maybe some of the other prospects do not. He is cool, calm and collected, and he knows how to play winning football. McCarthy may only be a better version of the Brock Purdy prototype, but we have seen Purdy do extraordinary things in two years in San Francisco.
The sooner McCarthy can get on the same page with Jefferson, the better off the Vikings should be.