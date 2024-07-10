Justin Jefferson reveals Kirk Cousins had a lot of hidden problems with the Vikings
By John Buhler
It will be a different year for Justin Jefferson in Minneapolis. After getting paid a record-setting contract by the Minnesota Vikings, their star wide receiver reflected on the season ahead. His former starting quarterback Kirk Cousins left in free agency for the Atlanta Falcons. Replacing him is former first-round pick Sam Darnold, as well as this year's first-round pick in J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan.
Jefferson is being paid to be a team leader, and I am sure he is going to fully embrace that role. Earlier this week, the star wide receiver appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss any number of things. One topic that was brought up was if he was surprised by the fact that Cousins was this willing to leave Minnesota in his free agency. Atlanta did get dinged for tampering, but Cousins wanted out.
Here is what Jefferson had to say about if he was surprised or not by Cousins' offseason departure.
"Yeah and no. I always knew Kirk was going to do whatever he needs to do for his business-wise. I just knew that everything wasn’t the way he wanted it to be here. Especially just with having to pay me and having to pay so many other different guys, I feel like he just wanted a new start. A new opportunity to start with Atlanta and a clean slate."
Jefferson continued by saying that he is not mad at him and understands fully that this is a business.
"I’m not mad at him at all for that. I’m grateful for what he has brought to me, and the things that we have accomplished together, but at the end of the day it’s a business. You have to do what you have to do for yourself and your family. I clearly understand that. It’s on to the next."
Going forward, he doesn't seem to care if it is Darnold or McCarthy throwing him the ball this season.
“It doesn’t really matter what quarterback it is in my eyes, I’m always going to make the best of the opportunity. Always going to try to be the quarterback’s friend and make his job a lot easier. It doesn’t matter if it’s Kirk or if it’s Sam or it’s J.J. I’m going to make it as easy as possible for them.”
Here is a YouTube clip of Jefferson telling Eisen his thoughts on Cousins' departure from Minnesota.
Let's discuss what may have gone into Cousins wanting to walk away from something so very special.
Justin Jefferson reveals why Kirk Cousins may have left in free agency
There are a handful of factors that may have contributed to Cousins leaving Minnesota during his free agency. The first is the Vikings wouldn't commit to not drafting his replacement. While Atlanta did that shortly after his arrival with Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington, I am sure Cousins wanted a little more job security to stay in Minneapolis. Another big factor is that he offseasons in Metro Atlanta.
Cousins' wife Julie hails from Alpharetta and was at the University of Georgia the same time as me. Atlanta is a great place to raise a family, and Cousins is every bit the family man. His in-laws still live outside the perimeter. I also think there are two more factors in play that led to Cousins wanting to leave. That would be what Jefferson hinted at in finances, as well as this being a new regime in town.
We all knew that Jefferson was going to get paid. I am sure Cousins is happy for him that he did, but Jefferson getting the bag was always going to take away from what Cousins could make on a new contract with the Vikings. He is in his mid-30s coming off the first major injury of his career. Cousins had one last big payday as a professional football player, and got the bag from the Falcons in 2024.
As far as the new regime is concerned, that probably plays a part in it, too. Cousins picked the Vikings over the New York Jets in his free agency back in 2018 after leaving Washington. He went to play for head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. Neither are still in the building, as Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are running the show. It might have to do with the latter...
O'Connell briefly crossed paths with Cousins in Washington, so I don't sense there was any friction there. As far as Adofo-Mensah is concerned, he continues to perplex me as a general manager. He did have a great draft, but he hasn't exactly made the Vikings a better football team.
I'm sure there was more that went into Cousins leaving Minnesota, but there was trouble in paradise.