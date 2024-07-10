Justin Jefferson reveals Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy has lofty goal for NFL career
By Lior Lampert
On Tuesday, Minnesota Vikings all-world wide receiver Justin Jefferson appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show."
Jefferson made headlines for revealing that his former quarterback, Kirk Cousins, had many hidden problems with the Vikings. However, he also discussed and praised his current signal-callers -- Sam Darnold and first-round rookie J.J. McCarthy.
While Jefferson noted that Darnold sits atop the positional depth chart ahead as we approach training camp, he told Eisen he respects McCarthy's mentality.
"He [McCarthy] wants to learn how to be a top quarterback. He wants to learn how to become a problem in this league," Jefferson said, h/t ProFootballTalk.
To live up to the sky-high expectations McCarthy has set for himself, Jefferson has spoken to the ex-Michigan Wolverine about blocking out the external noise. The latter has instructed the former to "carry [himself] with confidence."
Of course, having arguably the best wideout in the NFL in Jefferson should allow McCarthy to operate with a sense of conviction. Moreover, coming off a perfect collegiate season and guiding Michigan to a College Football Playoff Championship should further boost the 21-year-old's morale.
Reviews of McCarthy's performance throughout the offseason have been a mixed bag of sorts. Some reports have chronicled his early struggles. Meanwhile, Minnesota has expressed internal hype, though it comes with a glaring grain of salt.
Ultimately, only time will tell whether McCarthy is fit to be the long-term starting gunslinger for the Vikings. Nonetheless, he will have to get through Darnold first, who will have the first crack at solidifying his status in Minnesota.
But general manager Kwesi-Adofo Mensah didn't trade up one spot and spend a Day 1 draft pick on McCarthy for him to ride the bench. So, it feels like a matter of when, not if, he usurps Darnold. Consistently maintaining the attack mindset Jefferson alludes to will be pivotal for his development.