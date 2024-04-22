Does Justin Jefferson's social media activity hint a Vikings contract is close?
Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson's recent Instagram activity suggests he could hear the money talking, and the two sides are potentially nearing an agreement on a lucrative long-term contract extension.
By Lior Lampert
After not reporting to the Minnesota Vikings' first day of voluntary workouts as he seeks a long-term contract, with concern surrounding his overall offseason participation, superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson was out and about on Sunday at the Target Center for Game 1 of the first-round NBA Playoffs between the hometown Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns.
Jefferson appeared unphased by the ongoing negotiations between his representation and the Vikings, signing autographs and dapping up Crunch the Wolf, the Timberwolves mascot. Moreover, his recent Instagram activity capturing moments from the game could suggest an extension is on the horizon for the 2022 AP Offensive Player of the Year.
Is Justin Jefferson foreshadowing that a contract extension with the Vikings is near with recent social media activity?
"The money speakin' for itself, I call it fortune-tell," referencing Canadian rapper Drake's hit song "8am in Charlotte" from his album titled For All the Dogs.
Could this be a sign of things to come for Jefferson and the Vikings? Or is it clickbait?
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Jefferson will make approximately $19.7 million in fully guaranteed money after the Vikings exercised his fifth-year option for 2024 roughly a year ago. But he is almost uncertainly not going to play under those terms after establishing himself as arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL through his first four seasons as a pro.
Jefferson has recorded the most receiving yards by a player in his first four seasons (5,899) in league history, earning three Pro Bowl nods and an All-Pro nod in 2022, when he set a Vikings franchise record for single-season receiving yardage output (1,809). He became the third player to ever reach 1,000 receiving yards despite only appearing in 10 games this past season after hamstring and chest injuries forced him to miss seven contests.
There are not enough stats to quantify how valuable Jefferson is and what he brings to the table, which is why the Vikings are in no position to negotiate. Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell has said that he's had "great dialogue" with the star wideout despite his absence from the initial phase of their offseason program, adding that his "hope" is to have him with "around the team" sooner than later.
Jefferson will undoubtedly reset the receiver market with his next contract regardless of when the time comes, so the Vikings may as well get it out of the way and have him back with his teammates instead of prolonging the situation.