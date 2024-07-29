Justin Verlander injury update could impact Astros deadline plans
By Austin Owens
The Houston Astros (55-50) and Seattle Mariners (56-51) are currently tied for the top spot in the American League West division. Given their current records, these two teams should be thankful that they are in such a struggling division. However, that could make their playoff chase a little more challenging.
For the Mariners or Astros to even make the playoffs, it appears it would require a division title as there are far more teams with better records fighting for all three AL Wild Card spots. Going into the trade deadline, the Astros were expected to be heavily involved in searches for starting pitching. There is a chance these plans have changed the day before the deadline.
Justin Verlander close to return
The Houston Astros are close to acquiring a former MVP, nine-time All-Star, two-time ERA title winner and three-time Cy Young Award winner. However, it is not going to be via trade. Justin Verlander who last pitched in early June seems to be very close to returning.
Although there is still no timetable for his return, Verlander threw roughly 50 pitches in the bullpen yesterday which is a very encouraging sign to Astros fans.
Adding Verlander back to the rotation could make the Astros reconsider their priorities at the trade deadline. Verlander has only appeared in 10 games this season where he has gone 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA.
Justin Verlander is now 41 years of age and in his 19th season in Major League Baseball. Knowing that he is at the tail end of his career makes this trade deadline even more challenging for the Astros. We know that Verlander is a freak of nature and has the potential to still put up Hall of Fame numbers. However, there are two questions the Astros need to ask themselves. Will his return be soon enough? Will his return give them a huge advantage in the division race?
If the answer to either one of those questions is no, you can expect Houston to remain in the market for starting pitching over the next 48 hours. If the answer to both of the questions is yes, the Astros could look at other options to improve the club or even stand steady where they are.