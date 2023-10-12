Justin Verlander's NSFW locker room speech proves he was never really a Met
Justin Verlander unleashed a profanity-laced postgame speech after Game 4 of the ALDS, one that proved his heart was always in Houston.
By Curt Bishop
For the seventh consecutive season, the Houston Astros are headed to the American League Championship Series. This year, they'll match up with the Texas Rangers.
A 3-2 win in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins secured the Astros trip to the ALCS. The team celebrated on the field and later popped champagne in the clubhouse.
Manager Dusty Baker handed the reins over to Justin Verlander in the clubhouse for a postgame speech. And was at that moment when Verlander let loose and unleashed an f-bomb-laced hype speech to his teammates.
But beyond the large number of f-bombs dropped by the veteran right-hander, his words during the speech were quite telling. Verlander constantly referred to the Astros as "we" and discussed how they had battled through adversity all year long, while also acknowledging that he hadn't been there at the beginning of the season.
Justin Verlander was only away from the Houston Astros for a few months
If examined closely, Verlander's words make it appear as if his heart was always in Houston, even after he had signed with the New York Mets in the offseason. The three-time Cy Young and former MVP was traded back to Houston at the trade deadline with the Mets already out of postseason contention.
Verlander was only with the Mets for a few months, making his return to Houston completely seamless. But by watching this speech, one may not be able to surmise that Verlander was not in Houston to start the 2023 season.
The 40-year-old joined the Mets on a two-year, $86 million contract after winning his second World Series with the Astros. He also won his third Cy Young last season, posting a 1.84 ERA.
But it's clear that even after leaving in free agency, Verlander's heart remained in Houston and with his World Series teammates. Now, the future Hall-of-Famer is back with the Astros and ready to win yet another ring with the defending World Series champions, as evidenced by his profanity-laced postgame speech.
Verlander was not used in Game 4 against the Twins, but he will start Game 1 of the ALCS against the Rangers.