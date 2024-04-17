Jusuf Nurkic celebrates his revenge on Draymond Green and the Warriors
The Golden State Warriors season is over, and Jusuf Nurkic couldn't be happier.
By Kyle Delaney
It's been a while since the Golden State Warriors have had to pack up their locker rooms in mid-April. Last night, the ninth-seeded Sacramento Kings defeated the 10th-seeded Golden State Warriors 118-94, ending their season early for the first time in three years. In fact, including this season's exit, the Warriors have only missed the playoffs three times since 2012.
After the game, NBA Twitter was abuzz. After six NBA Finals appearances and four Larry O' Brien championship trophies, it seemed like Golden State's historic dynasty might finally be coming to a close. You will never guess who was front row, first in line to witness the Warriors downfall? That would be Jusuf Nurkić.
Jusuf Nurkic celebrates his revenge on Draymond Green and the Warriors
This December, Nurkić and Draymond Green made headlines when Green clocked Nurkić in the head, leading to an ejection and indefinite suspension for Green, which required counseling before he was allowed to return to the court. The two continued to feud throughout the regular season. Green even referred to Nurkić as, "little guy" on his podcast in February. Safe to say, there's not much love lost between those two. This would explain why Jusuf Nurkic is first in line to celebrate the Warriors' downfall.
Immediately after the Dubs’ loss, Nurkić posted the classic Looney Tunes, “That’s All Folks!” cursive outro on Twitter/X.
Per @bosnianbeast27:
He then followed that post up with two crying laughing emojis. Nothing real cryptic or subtle about this.
Adding insult to injury, Jusuf Nurkić's season is far from over, with a seven-game series between the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves set to begin on Saturday. If you're Golden State, this, along with the fact that Nurkić is gearing up for a playoff series alongside former Warrior Kevin Durant, probably hurts just a little bit. The final knockout blow though, the pièce de résistance is recognizing that the Suns are not at risk of elimination. That's not to say they can't lose. They very well could. However, in any case, they will play at least four more games this season. This, of course, is a luxury that a 10th-seeded Golden State was not afforded.
You could almost argue that the Warriors were so dominant for so long that they didn't really have to listen or entertain any outside noise. Whether it came from opposing players, fans, or the media - it just didn't really matter. It's almost like Globo Gym's slogan in Dodgeball with Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller. You know? "We're Golden State and we're better than you, and you know it!" Until recently, that was the case. Now, well ... things are different.