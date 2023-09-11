Kadarius Toney blasts Giants fans just days after ruining Chiefs season opener
Kadarius Toney had some fun at his former team -- the New York Giants -- expense despite some critical drops for the Chiefs last Thursday.
By Mark Powell
Kadarius Toney's 2023 season got off to a rather miserable start, as he dropped two passes that very well could have put his team in the driver's seat against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. Instead, the Chiefs lost their season opener in surprising fashion.
Patrick Mahomes has largely stood behind Toney, knowing that his raw talent and versatility makes him important for the stretch run.
“I have trust in KT,” Mahomes said after the game. “He missed a lot of training camp. Obviously, he wanted to play and fought in rehab hard so he could play. Stuff is not always going to go your way.
Mahomes doubled down in his press conference, saying that he trusts Toney will make those catches in the games that matter most. Week 1 against the Lions, while important, doesn't live up to that billing.
“Obviously he would have wanted to catch a few of those in the game but I have trust that he is going to be the guy that I go to in those crucial moments and he’s going to make the catch and win us some games like he did last year … I’m sure that those drops will disappear," Mahomes continued.
Kadarius Toney deletes social media, comes back to take shot at NY Giants fans
Toney, who took a break from his social media just a few days ago thanks to some hateful comments he was receiving from football fans, made his grand re-entrance on Sunday night to take a shot at the Giants on Instagram. The Giants lost 40-0 to the rival Dallas Cowboys in front of a national audience.
Toney has previously taken shots at Daniel Jones, the Giants organization and even gotten into random arguments with fans of his former team. While it's natural for players to defend themselves on social media these days, perhaps he ought to keep his eyes forward, rather than looking back at the past.