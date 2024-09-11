Kadarius Toney signing could screw over the Browns in last way they’d expect it
Kadarius Toney is officially on a new team. He has signed a deal to join the Cleveland Browns, initially beginning his tenure there on the practice squad.
This will be Toney's third team in the four years that have passed since he was taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. He was traded from New York to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, and was released by the Chiefs after failing to make their 53-man roster this season.
Toney joins a Browns team that, if we're being honest, could use some help in the receiver room. Amari Cooper is very good, but question marks surround guys like Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy who stand next in line. Toney has a chance to carve out a real role.
There might be little risk in the move, but there are several reasons that explain why Toney, a receiver who has talent, was available to begin with. One in particular might be what ends up screwing over the Browns sooner rather than later.
Kadarius Toney signing could screw over the Browns in way they wouldn't expect
The red flags with Toney are very clear. He takes way too many boneheaded penalties. His durability is a major concern as he has missed time every year with injury. His production has been lackluster to say the least, totaling just 760 yards in three seasons despite being a recent first-round pick with clear talent.
Toney getting hurt or taking a couple of frustrating penalties wouldn't be a shock at all. Toney failing to catch the ball, though, is something that the Browns would not expect.
Despite only receiving 38 targets in 13 games played last season, Toney recorded five drops. Completely unfathomable for an NFL receiver, especially one who, again, has talent and was recently taken in the first-round.
Toney has a clear drop issue, and he isn't the only Brown with that problem. David Njoku was third in the NFL with 11 drops last season. Jerome Ford was fifth in the league with nine drops. That's alarming for Ford in particular who, despite being a running back, dropped nine of the 63 passes thrown in his direction. 14.3 percent of the time he was targeted, he dropped the ball.
The Browns have a well-discussed quarterback problem with Deshaun Watson continuing to prove he's no longer a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL. Three of his weapons dropping rare catchable passes consistently would be a really frustrating outcome.
Toney missing time or committing a frustrating penalty would be annoying, but expected. Toney failing to produce when on the field is something that the Browns would not expect, though. This is clear, as they wouldn't have signed him if they had felt otherwise.