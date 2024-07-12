Kai Lenny awarded the 2024 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award alongside the Maui Surfing Community
By Nicole Bosco
Back in August of 2023, the Hawaiian Island of Maui suffered one of the biggest natural disasters in recent American history. The town of Lahaina on Maui's northwest coast, saw the worst of the damage, leaving 101 people dead and two missing. Maui native and big wave surfing superstar Kai Lenny and his friends were among the first to begin rescue efforts on their home island.
Lenny and crew were quick to collect and distribute food, water, and other supplies to those in need in the wake of the horrific fires. They used their surfing jetskis to get people supplies and run people to safety while roads remained closed. Lenny immediately took to social media to raise funds and supplies for his town.
As big wave surfers Lenny and his friends are trained in water safety and survival skills. It was due to this training and their fast action that Lenny and the Maui surf communities were able to get right in to help as much as they did. To acknowledge their efforts the Maui surf communities and Lenny have been awarded the 2024 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award. This award recognizes athletes and sports figures who are using the power of sports to make a difference in communities across the globe.
Kai Lenny accepts the 2024 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award
The announcement of this award was made at the Sports Humanitarian Awards in Hollywood, CA on July 10. The award will also be featured during the 2024 ESPYS, which aired on ABC on July 11.
"When you're trying to help other people, you're not thinking about yourself or the recognition you might get from it," Lenny said via a press release. "I just did the best I could to help and so many people on Maui turned up. This award is for the entire Maui community because everyone dropped what they were doing and helped out.”
Lenny who is known as one of the world's best big wave surfers and watermen, has been the recipient of several Big Wave awards. His travels and monster rides from Portugal to Hawaii have been documented on his Red Bull TV show called Life of Kai. Lenny will be on hand at the ESPY Awards to accept his honor on behalf of himself and the Maui surf community. Lenny will speak on stage alongside Hawaiian surf legend Archie Kalepa.