Kalen DeBoer coaching record: Win-loss record, previous jobs, more
Alabama has a new head coach in Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban. Here is DeBoer's overall record as a head coach.
By Scott Rogust
The Alabama Crimson Tide had an unenviable task in front of them -- who replaces Nick Saban. The head coach that had been with the program since 2007 and brought the Crimson Tide six national championships, announced his retirement from coaching on Wednesday. With that, athletic director Greg Byrne began his search to find the perfect replacement for Saban and to help maintain the program's success.
After being linked to the likes of Oregon's Dan Lanning, Texas' Steve Sarkisian, and Florida State's Mike Norvell, Alabama found their new head coach in Washington's Kalen DeBoer.
ESPN's Mike Schalabach and Chris Low reported that DeBoer was in negotiations with Alabama on Friday. Shortly afterward, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that DeBeor had informed Washington officials that he was accepting the Alabama job.
DeBoer has some big shoes to fill left by Saban. After all, Saban brought six national titles to Tuscaloosa and won 206 games in 17 years. But DeBoer is no slouch as a head coach. Let's look at his coaching record throughout the years.
Kalen DeBoer's coaching record over the years
During his coaching career, DeBoer holds a 104-12 overall record as a head coach.
DeBoer received his first head coaching gig with the Sioux Falls Cougars in Division II. From 2005 until 2009, DeBoer had a 67-3 overall record. In those five years, DeBoer won three national championships in that span.
After those five seasons, DeBoer spent multiple seasons as an assistant coach, including offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Southern Illinois (2010-13), offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Michigan (2014-16), Fresno State (2017-18), and Indiana (2019-20).
In 2020, DeBoer was named the head coach for Fresno State. After picking up a 3-3 record in the COVID-19 pandemic shortened season, DeBoer led the team to a 9-3 record and a New Mexico Bowl win over UTEP.
Washington called DeBoer to be their head coach in 2021 after firing Jimmy Lake after a tumultuous tenure. In his two years with Washington, the Huskies only lost three games. Not bad at all.
in 2022, Washington finished with an 11-2 record and beat the Texas Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl. This past season, DeBoer led the Huskies to a Pac-12 title, a Sugar Bowl win over Texas in the College Football Playoff Semifinals, and a chance to win the national title. Washington and DeBoer would lose 34-13 to the Michigan Wolverines.
Now, DeBoer will head to the SEC to succeed Saban at Alabama. For Alabama fans unsure of the hire, just now that he has been quite a strong record as a head coach.