Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese are the future of the Chicago Sky
The rookies in Chicago aren't playing around.
When Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese got drafted by the Chicago Sky in May, one of the first things Cardoso said was 'Nobody's going to get rebounds over us when me and Angel are together."
She was right. Reese and Cardoso are averaging a combined 21.2 rebounds per game and 22.8 points per game. The two combined have been nothing but a rebounding powerhouse and clean the boards every night for Chicago. With the two on the floor together, the Sky are grabbing 77 percent of available defensive rebounds and pulling down 39 percent of their own misses — numbers that would league the entire league by wide margins if they were extended across all minutes.
Reese and Cardoso made WNBA history back in July when the Sky played against the Atlanta Dream. It was the third time this season that they both recorded a double-double which was the most joint double-doubles by a rookie duo in WNBA history.
Reese became the WNBA's single-season rebounding leader at 418 and did it in just 32 games. She also broke the season record for offensive rebounds with 165. She has shown precisely what she is hyped up to be and has been making her double-digit rebound games look easy. She is averaging 13.5 points and 12.9 rebounds while also on a current streak of three consecutive games with 20 or more rebounds — no previous player had ever had two 20-rebound games in a row.
Cardoso is also starting to find her rhythm, as she recently had a career-high of 22 points. Her burst to the ball and quickness are impressive for a center of her size. She has not shined as much as Reese with her numbers, but she has been showing up to support the Sky on the court. She is a lethal rim protector and intimidates any player entering the paint.
“I love Kamilla’s confidence, being able to go up strong and finish around the basket then going up to the free-throw line and knocking it down, so I’m really proud of Kamilla. Her confidence since the break has been great,” said Reese, per CBS Sports.
Their power as a duo is unstoppable and arguably they are on their way to becoming the most dominant frontcourt duo in the league. Kardoso is able to spread the floor and provide a defensive spark while Reese can attack the basket and generate plays. The Sky are just minus-0.8 points per 100 possessions when the duo is on the floor, an extremely impressive mark for a pair of rookies still learning the ropes of anchoring their team at both ends of the floor.
All that the duo needs to finish off this historic season on a high note is to clinch a spot in the WNBA playoffs to continue showing off their dominance.