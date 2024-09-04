Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese are the future of the Chicago Sky

The rookies ain’t playin’ around AT ALL 😤



Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso became the first pair of rookies in WNBA history to record a double-double in the same game 3 times in a single szn



Stat lines today ⬇️



Reese: 11 PTS, 13 REB

Cardoso: 10 PTS, 11 REB #WelcometoW pic.twitter.com/Llazd3Aptv