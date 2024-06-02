Kamilla Cardoso was the true winner of Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese rivalry rematch
By Lior Lampert
On Saturday, three of the first seven players selected in the 2024 WNBA Draft shared the floor. Much of the attention centered around a longtime competitive rivalry between two, dating back to their collegiate basketball days. But the third rookie stood out with a strong performance, which also happened to be her professional debut.
This year's No. 1 pick, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, faced off against Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky in the inaugural 2024 Commissioner's Cup contest. The highly anticipated affair certainly lived up to the hype in more ways than one.
There are several talking points and takeaways from the game. Whether it be Clark and Sky guard Chennedy Carter getting into it, the Fever escaping with a one-point victory, or Reese receiving a fine for dodging the media afterward, we saw it all. But perhaps the most noteworthy outcome is how well Cardoso fared in her first taste of WNBA action.
Kamilla Cardoso was the true winner of the Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese rivalry rematch
Cardoso reminded everyone why the Sky chose her third overall in April against the Fever. She logged 11 points and six rebounds on 5-of-7 shooting in 18 minutes of action off the bench.
The numbers may not pop off the screen, but Cardoso made her presence in the paint felt on both ends. What makes this even more impressive is she did so immediately upon returning from an extensive absence due to a shoulder injury.
Cardoso was the real winner in what was supposed to be a rivalry rematch between Clark and Reese, posting the highest plus/minus of the bunch (+11). She was the only one to post a positive point differential in her time on the court.
One of the tallest players in the W (6-foot-7), Cardoso knows how to use her size to her advantage. She will only improveas she gets further removed from her injury and more comfortable in the league.
It is only a matter of time before head coach Teresa Weatherspoon inserts her as the starting center, forming a dynamic frontcourt tandem with Reese. Regardless, Saturday was a massive step in the right direction for the former South Carolina standout.