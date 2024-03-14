3 former rivals Chiefs can sign to fix looming wide receiver problem
The Kansas City Chiefs can turn to former rivals to fix wide receiver problem.
Entering the offseason, a position that most NFL fans assumed that the Kansas City Chiefs would address right away was wide receiver. Chiefs wide receivers disappointed in a big way this past season even with the team winning another Super Bowl. For them to win a third in a row, upgrading that receiver room would go a long way.
So far, the Chiefs have not added a single wide receiver. They signed Irv Smith Jr. a fine backup tight end, but not a single wideout to speak of. That is... an issue.
The Chiefs have Rashee Rice who looked good in his rookie year and not much else. Are they seriously going to rely on guys like Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, and Kadarius Toney to play big roles in the offense? We can only hope not.
Wide receiver options are dwindling by the day, but there are still some intriguing options left for Kansas City to consider. These three in particular happen to be former rivals.
3) The Chiefs can sign Hunter Renfrow to fix looming wide receiver problem
There aren't many wide receivers that Chiefs fans have seen more of in recent years than Hunter Renfrow who has spent each of his five NFL seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.
After a pair of decent seasons to begin his NFL career, Renfrow exploded in the 2021 campaign, recording 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns for the Raiders. He even made the Pro Bowl that year.
Ever since that breakout, it's been a struggle for the 28-year-old who battled injuries in 2022 and was a non-factor this past season. Renfroe appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders, but he saw just 37 targets and reeled in 25 catches for 255 yards and no touchdowns. He was on the field for just 35% of offensive snaps as his struggles without Derek Carr were prevalent.
Perhaps in a new start with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball and Andy Reid scheming him open, Renfrow can have a bounceback of sorts. He'd come at a very low cost after being cut by the Raiders and has proven that in the right circumstances, he can do a ton of damage from the slot.