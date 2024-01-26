3 reasons the Kansas City Chiefs should be Super Bowl favorites
There are any number of reasons that the Kansas City Chiefs should be the favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII. Here are just three.
1. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce
Football is a team game and it takes an entire roster to succeed. A big part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ current nine-year playoff run has been the play of the starting quarterback and his favorite target. The duo continues to not only put up big numbers during the regular season but are climbing up the NFL charts when it comes to their postseason play.
Patrick Mahomes has started 16 playoff games for Andy Reid’s team dating back to 2018. The Chiefs own a gaudy 13-3 record in those contests, two of those overtime home losses to the Patriots (2018) and Bengals (2021) in the AFC title game and a Super Bowl LV setback to the Buccaneers, 31-9.
Mahomes’ postseason numbers are frankly astounding. He’s completed 66.8 percent of his throws for 4,561 yards, 38 scores and just seven interceptions. He’s run 75 times for 443 yards and five touchdowns. All told, he’s turned over the ball only eight times in 16 playoff outings. Mahomes’ 38 touchdown passes are sixth in NFL annals.
Tight end Travis Kelce was with the franchise four years before Mahomes arrived, although he played in only one game in his rookie season in 2013 (Reid’s first year with the franchise). His postseason statistics are also impressive. His 145 catches, 1,694 receiving yards and 18 touchdown receptions are all second in NFL playoff history behind Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice. The latter’s 151 catches and 22 TD grabs in the playoffs could be in jeopardy sooner than later.
This prolific duo has played a big hand in this year’s playoff wins over the Dolphins and Bills. The best may be yet to come.