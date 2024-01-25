4 Kansas City Chiefs playing their way off the roster entering AFC Championship Game
Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the AFC Championship Game, but that doesn't mean they'll be able to keep all of their key players heading into 2024.
By Mark Powell
2. Kadarius Toney hasn't been a factor for the Chiefs
Kadarius Toney didn't play against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, and hasn't been the swiss-army knife the Chiefs thought he would be upon acquiring him from the New York Giants. In fact, Toney has done more harm than good, costing the Chiefs a regular-season win against the Bills with an untimely offsides penalty. Toney's toes (literally) offset one of the greatest plays in NFL history.
Rather than taking responsibility for his mistake, Toney let his teammates go to bat for him. Mahomes was initially combative towards the officiating crew, as was Travis Kelce. Kelce even went on a rant against the media and those criticizing the Chiefs skill position players.
"All of this I hear in the media right now about who the Chiefs are, it's only building that beast that we've been trying to create this entire year," said Kelce. "And it's only going to keep making us better and better going through these learning experiences and going through these tough games."
Toney finally spoke on the matter himself, but refused to admit he made a mistake. “Y’all wouldn’t be talking to me if it wasn’t a big deal,” Toney retorted. “At the end of the day, that’s my comment about it. I ain’t got nothing else to say.”
By now, we know who Toney is. He's a non-factor on this Chiefs team despite his talent. If Kansas City cuts him this offseason, they lose just over $2 million in dead cap. It's a conversation worth having.