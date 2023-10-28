Kansas fans dump goalposts in Potter Lake after upsetting No. 6 Oklahoma
Potter Lake is the place to be after the Kansas Jayhawks pull off an upset like they did over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. KU is 6-2 with a top-six win. The Jayhawks are going bowling!
By John Buhler
Like Hagrid's hut, Potter Lake is the place to be after Kansas upsets a Big 12 blue-blood on the gridiron. While the Kansas Jayhawks are exponentially improved ever since Lance Leipold took over in Lawrence, their football fans have a tradition of dumping the goalposts into nearby Potter Lake in excessive celebration. They did it several years ago when KU beat Charlie Strong's Texas Longhorns.
With a win like this over previously undefeated Oklahoma, you have to wonder where the Jayhawks will appear in the first College Football Playoff rankings coming out on Halloween night. Spooky. Oh, you don't even know, bro! Rock Chalk Jayhawk football on fall Saturdays is every bit as awesome Kansas City Chiefs football is on fall Sundays now. This basketball school has a football team, folks!
This may not have been my pick for an upset special, but it had the brewing of one entering Week 9, alright. Kansas has started to win plenty of games with Jason Bean filling in for Jalon Daniels at quarterback. Leipold teams have won everywhere at all levels, so it is only a matter of time before he has KU playing for Big 12 league titles and, dare I say it, actually making the College Football Playoff.
As soon as the clock struck zero at David Booth, you and I both knew those goalposts were cooked.
Potter Lake is the most sacred body of water in the United States of America. You don't even know!
Let's discuss if Kansas actually has a legitimate path to the Big 12 Championship game this season.
Of course, those Kansas goalposts met a watery demise in Potter Lake
Through eight games, Kansas is 6-2 (3-2) on the season. Their two losses are on the road to Oklahoma State and Texas. Through the early-afternoon window, Kansas is one of four Big 12 teams with two conference losses. Keep in mind there are five other one-loss teams in conference play ahead of them: Oklahoma, Kansas State, Iowa State, Texas and Oklahoma State. They will need help.
Because Oklahoma State and Texas have the head-to-head tiebreaker, they would get in over the Jayhawks, all things equal. Conversely, having the head-to-head over Oklahoma means that if OU losses again during the regular season, the Sooners are probably not getting to Arlington. Kansas still has two huge games left vs. Iowa State for Farmageddon and in-state vs. K-State for the Sunflower.
KU should be able to hold its own vs. lesser Big 12 teams like CIncinnati and Texas Tech left on their schedule. While they don't play Baylor or West Virginia in conference play this season, the Jayhawks do have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the other two-loss team in BYU. Admittedly, it is going to take some work for Kansas to get to Arlington. Regardless, these Jayhawks are going bowling, baby!
Kansas is a good program, but the Jayhawks got the last laugh over OU before it leaves for the SEC.