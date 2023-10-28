Projected college football rankings after Kansas upsets Oklahoma, Penn State survives
Breaking down the projected college football rankings with No. 6 Oklahoma getting upset by Kansas and No. 10 Penn State going down to the wire with Indiana.
The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday night and the Oklahoma Sooners were probably hoping to be close to -- if not inside -- the Top 4. That is much less likely after their trip to Lawrence on Saturday.
Facing a Kansas Jayhawks in a weird game that was delayed an hour due to rain, Oklahoma played a sloppy affair as Dillon Gabriel struggled to move the ball through the air and both offenses traded costly turnovers. But when it was all said and done, Kansas pulled off its first win over the Sooners in nearly the last 20 meetings as they upset the No. 6 team in the latest AP Top 25 college football rankings.
The Sooners almost weren't alone in getting upset at No. 10 Penn State found itself tied with two-win Indiana late in Happy Valley. They survived, but on the heels of the loss to Ohio State, it's a sour taste for the Nittany Lions.
So what will the college football rankings look like after this loss for Oklahoma and the scare for Penn State? Let's take a look at our projections.
Projected college football rankings after Oklahoma upset by Kansas
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Michigan Wolverines
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Florida State Seminoles
- Washington Huskies
- Texas Longhorns
- Oregon Ducks
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Oregon State Beavers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Utah Utes
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- LSU Tigers
- Missouri Tigers
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Louisville Cardinals
- Air Force Falcons
- Duke Blue Devils
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Tulane Green Wave
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- James Madison Dukes
Kansas won't crack the Top 25 after adding a signature win without some help. Luckily, there are plentyof chances for that with Louisville and Duke in action against one another, Tennessee on the road in a tricky spot, Utah in danger of losing its second game, and much more.
As for the Sooners, they'll drop from the No. 6 but not out of the Top 10. Thanks to the Penn State struggles against the Hoosiers on Saturday, the Nittany Lions will actually drop a spot in the rankings, which keeps Oklahoma ranked at No. 10 and relatively alive for the College Football Playoff.