Karl-Anthony Towns and 2 more Timberwolves who won’t be back in 2025 after devastating injury
Has Karl-Anthony Towns played his last game with the Minnesota Timberwolves? After suffering a devastating knee injury, he and these two players likely won't return in 2025.
By Lior Lampert
Sitting atop the Western Conference and already surpassing their win total from last year, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the league’s best success stories in 2023-24, but their season just took a turn for the worse.
All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out indefinitely with a torn meniscus in his left knee, per The Athletic’s Senior NBA insider Shams Charania.
Towns is averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc through 60 games this season, production that will be tough to replicate.
Nevertheless, the ramifications of this injury go beyond this season. Towns has had his name mentioned in trade rumors, with reports going as far as predicting a deal will happen this offseason. Considering Minnesota is one of the most expensive teams in the league, they will need to make changes to the roster this offseason to avoid paying a luxury tax.
Has KAT potentially played his last game with the Wolves? The question may be answered for them with the latest injury news.
However, Towns isn’t the only one who won’t be back for the Timberwolves in 2025 – these two players will also be taking their talents elsewhere next season.
2. Monte Morris
Monte Morris arrived in Minnesota a month ago but shouldn’t get too comfy.
The Timberwolves sent Shake Milton, Troy Brown, and a 2030 second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Morris ahead of this year’s trade deadline to address their lack of point guard depth behind veteran floor general Mike Conley.
Morris has carved out a solid role in the rotation, averaging 5.6 points while shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc, adding 3.0 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game.
Entering unrestricted free agency this offseason, Morris should be able to command a market value similar to the $9.8 million salary he’s earning this season, which will make it difficult for the Wolves to retain him with their cap situation.
One thing Morris has working in his favor for his chances of sticking around with the Wolves is his connection to Minnesota’s president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly.
Connelly selected Morris in the 2017 NBA Draft when he was an executive for the Denver Nuggets, where the two spent five seasons together. The former was the one who signed the latter to the three-year, $27.7 million contract in 2020, the deal he is currently playing on.
However, their relationship may not be enough to save Morris from being a half-year rental and cap casualty at the season’s end.