Kayvon Thibodeaux answers Saquon Barkley's Eagles signing with the absolutely perfect meme
Saquon Barkley has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kayvon Thibodeaux knows exactly what he needs to do.
By Ian Levy
The best sports rivalries have a way of working themselves deep into the bones of everyone involved — players, fans, coaches and more. I had a friend in college from Jersey suburbs. He married a woman from the Boston suburbs and, as the story goes, both families had so internalized their Yankees-Red Sox rivalry that they refused to attend a wedding in the other city. In the end, the wedding was in New Haven, Connecticut, somewhere around the geographic midway point between New York and Boston.
That may seem hyperbolic but there's something to it. Fans might change allegiances but almost never to a hated rival. Top players will pursue new homes in free agency but precious few will be willing to cross enemy lines and go play for the enemy.
That's why it was such a shock, not to see Saquon Barkley finally leave the New York Giants, but to see him sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley presumably had plenty of suitors but he chose one of the two teams, along with the Dallas Cowboys, that will ensure he's never quite comfortable in New York City again.
Fans, obviously, had strong reactions but his former teammates did too. Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux wasted no time in firing off the perfect response, almost like he had it teed up.
Kayvon Thidodeaux knows what he has to do with Saquon Barkley
In case you're not up on your 1990s movie classics, that's Wesley Snipes in New Jack City, as drug kingpin Nino Brown right before executing his right-hand man, Gee Money, for recruiting an undercover cop into their criminal empire. It's a visual shorthand for doing what needs to be done with a friend that has become an enemy.
Thibodeaux will have plenty of opportunities to line up opposite Barkley next season and try to enact his cathartic (football) revenge. Hopefully, we can get a slo-mo closeup for the single tear that runs down his cheek right before he blasts through the line and hauls him down in the backfield for a seven-yard loss.