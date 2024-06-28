Kayvon Thibodeaux has no hard feelings towards Saquon Barkley for leaving Giants for Eagles
By Kinnu Singh
At Penn State, running back Saquon Barkley put together an electric highlight reel that was reminiscent of all-time great Barry Sanders. With elite burst, power, and elusiveness, Barkley seemed to possess all of the requisite tools for greatness.
The New York Giants selected Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the highest any running back has been selected since Reggie Bush in 2006. It didn't take long for Barkley to prove his worth. During his first season, he set a rookie record with 91 receptions and recorded seven games with 100-plus rushing yards.
In 2022, Barkley led the team to a playoff run. Yet, Giants general manager Joe Schoen rewarded quarterback Daniel Jones with a massive four-year, $160 million contract, opting to use the franchise tag on Barkley instead. In January, Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux voiced his displeasure about the franchise paying Jones before Barkley.
The running back wasn't happy with the franchise tag, of course, but he showed up for the Giants' training cap and played the 2023 season under the franchise tag. Barkley accounted for 10 of the team's 25 offensive touchdowns last season, but the Giants still didn't sign their star running back.
Barkley ultimately walked away from the Giants and opted to join the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency this offseason.
Kayvon Thibodeaux shared his view on Saquon Barkley joining the Eagles
Thibodeaux shared his thoughts about Barkley's departure during an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show."
"It's a business at the end of the day, so I never really took it hard," Thibodeaux said. "I reached out to him. This is a 'not for long' league so you've got to get paid when you can, and you can't miss out on any dollars. We've seen it before with past contracts with past players, so I'm happy he was able to get the contract he was seeking."
Barkley, a Bronx native, was a perfect fit for the Giants and quickly became a pillar of the team's culture. During his time in New York, Barkley was a two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for his impact in the community and a five-time team captain due to his leadership in the locker room. On the field, Barkley set team records en route to being named the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
"It's a business at the end of the day," Thibodeaux said. "When you have the team's greater good in mind, as far as a GM or owner or anybody making those decisions, it's just about the long-term. Depending on how they view the long-term contracts and the way they want to build the team, it may or may not fit in it.
"Even if you look at me, we just paid Brian Burns, so me trying to, within the next couple of years, trying to get a big contract, it may or may not be in the best interest of the team's long-term goals," Thibodeaux said. "You kind of just mind your own [business]. For a guy like Saquon, he's done everything and he's done what it takes, but as you continue to mature in this game, you understand it's all about what's best for the team's longevity."
Thibodeaux has been vocal about his support for his former teammate, and his support hasn't wavered despite the running back's decision to join a hated NFC East division rival. Still, he knows what he has to do when he faces Barkley this season.
"I hope Saquon has 15 great games," Thibodeaux said. "When he plays against us, hopefully it's a different story."