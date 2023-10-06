Kenny Pickett good to go for Steelers but his safety blanket isn’t
The Pittsburgh Steelers received a mix of good and bad injury news on Friday.
A wave of panic crashed over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday when Kenny Pickett went to the ground with an apparent knee injury. Further testing revealed only a minor problem, however, and the second-year QB is expected to be available for the Steelers' Week 5 divisional matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Friday injury report wasn't entirely positive for the Steelers, however. Tight end Pat Freiermuth is listed as out for the Ravens game with a hamstring injury.
The Steelers don't play again until Oct. 22, after a Week 6 buy, so Freiermuth will have extended time to nurse his hamstring.
Steelers get Kenny Pickett back for Week 5, but without key weapon in Pat Freiermuth
Freiermuth has developed fast chemistry with Pickett in their relatively short time together. The third-year tight end has eight catches on 13 targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns across four games this season. Pickett has tossed four TDs total, so Freiermuth is responsible for half of Pittsburgh's passing visits to the end zone (not the most inspiring fact, but alas, Freiermuth is important).
With Freiermuth on the pine, expect to see more of third-round pick Darnell Washington, the 6-foot-7, 270-pound rookie out of UGA. He has started three games for Pittsburgh, but with only one catch on one target for 10 yards. There is natural appeal in deploying Washington's hulking frame as a blocker, but he could muscle his way to more targets — and maybe even some end zone looks — with Freiermuth indisposed.
The Steelers' offense continues to play it way too safe. Pickett doesn't make a ton of bold downfield throws (6.3 yards per attempt) and he generally operates with the training wheels on under much-maligned OC Matt Canada. His tight end is therefore extremely important. So is the blocking element, as Pickett has been a constant victim of pressure from opposing defensive lines early in the season.
Baltimore comes to town with an imposing defense and a high-upside offense led by former MVP Lamar Jackson. Until the Steelers' offense can get to a passable level, Pittsburgh will operate as underdogs in a lot of games. Freiermuth's absence further weakens an already dire group of pass-catchers and there's a chance Pickett isn't 100 percent when Sunday rolls around. The Ravens are heavy favorites accordingly.
It's impossible to count out T.J. Watt and the Steelers' spunky defense, but you cannot win many NFL games without a functional offense. The Steelers can ill-afford to lose a player of Freiermuth's importance, even if the Pickett news provides a slight silver lining.