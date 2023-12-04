Kenny Pickett injury update puts Steelers playoff hopes in jeopardy
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is set to miss time due to his ankle injury suffered in Week 13.
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense seemingly turned things around after they fired Matt Canada. Last week in their 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers put up 400 yards of offense for the first time since 2020. In Week 13, the feel-good vibes came to an end after they lost 24-10 to the Arizona Cardinals, who were 2-10 entering the game. But there was some bad news to take. place during the matchup.
Quarterback Kenny Pickett left in the second quarter due to an ankle injury. Initially listed as questionable, he was eventually ruled out. For fans curious about the severity of the injury, Pickett sat on the sidelines wearing a walking boot on his right foot.
Hours after the game, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Pickett is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right ankle, which is expected to sideline him between two to four weeks.
Kenny Pickett sidelined due to ankle injury, undergoing surgery
Dulac reports further that they are unsure what the severity of the ankle until doctors perform the procedure, and brings up the possibility that Pickett could be sidelined longer than the above time frame.
Losing your starting quarterback for a chunk of the final stretch of the season isn't ideal. Pickett, though, has had his share of struggles in his second season with the team. Yes, the offense as a whole struggled with Canada coordinating them, but Pickett hasn't taken the leap that many had expected. He showed promise in the preseason, but it didn't translate in the regular season.
Entering the game, Pickett had thrown for 2000 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions while completing 61.8 percent of his passes.
In Sunday's game, Pickett completed 7-of-10 passes for 70 yards.
Here is what the Steelers schedule looks for the remainder of the season:
- Week 14: vs. New England Patriots (2-10)
- Week 15: at Indianapolis Colts (7-5)
- Week 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)
- Week 17: at Seattle Seahawks (6-6)
- Week 18: at Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
With Pickett sidelined, the Steelers will rely upon Mitchell Trubisky. In the 24-10 loss, Trubisky completed 11-of-17 pass attempts for 117 yards and one touchdown.