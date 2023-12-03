Latest Kenny Pickett injury photo has Steelers fans in panic mode
Kenny Pickett is in a walking boot.
By Josh Wilson
Inclement weather was not the worst part of the afternoon for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. That would be that their starting quarterback went out for the afternoon, and potentially more, with an ankle injury.
As they say, when it rains it pours.
Pickett was battling for a touchdown, trying to scramble and cross the goal line when his ankle was wrapped up and he was hit by another defender in the rib area. Pickett struggled to get up but later did, entering the medical tent and later going to the locker room.
He was listed as questionable, then out. Then, the worst of it...
Kenny Pickett gets to sideline in ankle boot
Despite listed as out, Pickett emerged from the locker room to rejoin his teammates on the sideline for the remainder of the game. One detail, though: He's in a walking boot.
That could mean something or it could mean nothing, perhaps the boot is entirely precautionary until further imaging and testing can be done. But of course, the optics aren't good.
If Pickett is to miss serious time, it makes you wonder what their offense looks like. It's already not electric with him. Can backup Mitchell Trubisky even meet the standard Pickett has set, though? The team shockingly fired its offensive coordinator Matt Canada weeks ago.
Next up for the Steelers, they have the Patriots, Colts, and Bengals, the first of which is just four days away with Pittsbrugh playing the Thursday Night Football game.
Fans, understandably, are in a panic: