Kenny Pickett already looks like a joke in the Eagles locker room as well
By Lior Lampert
It took some time, but Philadelphia Eagles fans finally understand why Pittsburgh Steelers fans let the door hit Kenny Pickett on his way out.
Despite his lofty draft pedigree and impressive collegiate résumé, Pickett looks unfit to be an NFL starting quarterback. As a matter of fact, he may not even be ready to be a No. 2 option.
After quickly losing his luster in Pittsburgh, the same is ostensibly already happening in Philadelphia for Pickett. Even third-string signal-caller Tanner McKee isn't taking the threat of his presence on the depth chart seriously, evidenced by recent comments.
McKee significantly outperformed Pickett in Philly's Week 2 preseason match against the New England Patriots. In his postgame press conference, the former couldn't help but laugh when asked about his ongoing positional battle with the latter.
"That's not my decision," McKee said regarding his competition with Pickett to be Jalen Hurts' backup. But as you can see, the 2023 sixth-round pick can barely contain himself when answering the query.
Kenny Pickett already looks like a joke in the Eagles locker room as well
One short clip perfectly encapsulates how Steeler Nation and now the Bird Gang feel about Pickett. Apparently, they both view him as a laughingstock.
Yes, it's only one game. But McKee has earned the right to feel confident following his and Pickett's respective outings versus the Patriots.
In his impressive exhibition showing in Foxborough, McKee completed 15 of his 19 passes for 140 scoreless yards. He looked comfortable under duress in the pocket, taking zero sacks and delivering throws in traffic, showing his poise. Meanwhile, Pickett was less-than-stellar, to put it kindly.
Pickett was a hyper-efficient 11-of-13, though it resulted in a measly 67 yards without a touchdown. His dink-and-dunk play style isn't inspiring and limits the upside of any offense he runs.
Unlike McKee, Pickett struggled when facing pressure. He got sacked four times after hanging onto the ball too long for much of the evening.
If McKee follows up his solid effort with another one, Pickett could find himself in an unenviable spot. Despite the Eagles giving up draft capital to acquire the 2022 first-rounder, he's no guarantee to make the 53-man roster.