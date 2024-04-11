Kenny Pickett's new number with Eagles in incredibly ironic and sad
Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB turned Philadelphia Eagles backup has a new number.
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Eagles traded for a new backup quarterback this offseason, as they acquired former Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett to play behind Jalen Hurts. Pickett struggled to maintain much consistency in Pittsburgh, and was plagued by injury issues and Matt Canada's offensive system.
Pittsburgh fired Canada in the middle of the 2023 NFL season, yet Pickett never really got a chance to show what he could do, and didn't play in the Steelers playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.
When the Steelers signed Russell Wilson this offseason, Pickett did not take it well. Pickett reportedly believed he had earned the right to take first-team reps in training camp. Wilson, as the more veteran player, is instead slated to receive that opportunity. Pickett's reaction started a chain of events and eventually led to his arrival in Philadelphia, where he will play a different role and wear a new number.
Kenny Pickett is no Ben Roethlisberger. Steelers fans would know
Pickett will wear No. 7 for the Eagles, which he ironically did not sport for the Steelers, as it belongs to perhaps the greatest quarterback in Pittsburgh franchise history in Ben Roethlisberger.
Pickett opted to change his number when the Eagles traded away star pass rusher Hasson Reddick to the New York Jets. While he's well within his rights to wear No. 7, doesn't this feel a little petty?
Perhaps we're making something out of nothing, but Pickett taking No. 7 the minute it became available thanks to a teammate's trade says a lot about his mindset in Philadelphia. Pickett was often passive in Pittsburgh, and he had to be as a young quarterback tasked with following the Steelers No. 7, Ben Roethlisberger.
Pickett couldn't live up to the expectations of Steelers fans used to reliable QB play from Roethlisberger. In Philadelphia, all he needs to do is hold a clipboard and be ready in case of emergency.