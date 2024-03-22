Kentucky fans already came up with the most absurd John Calipari replacement possible
Some Kentucky fans are calling for the university to fire head coach John Calipari and replace him with a coach of a powerhouse program.
By Scott Rogust
The Kentucky Wildcats' season once again ended earlier than they had expected. With the amount of talent the program recruits, the belief every year had been that Kentucky would make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Credit can be given to head coach John Calipari for the majority of his tenure. But now, Kentucky fans have soured on the head coach.
On Thursday night, the No. 3 Wildcats were upset by the No. 14 Oakland Golden Grizzlies, losing 80-76 in the first round. This is now the second time in the past three seasons in which they were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. In 2022, they were eliminated in the second round. In 2021, Kentucky missed out on March Madness altogether.
With another disappointing exit, Kentucky fans are calling for the program to fire Calipari. Some of the fanbase has suggested a rather, well, absurd replacement option. That is none other than...UConn head coach Dan Hurley.
Kentucky fans are absurdly calling for UConn's Dan Hurley to replace John Calipari
Crazy things have happened in terms of the coaching carousel in college sports. Look no further than college football yearly. It will make your head spin the amount of high-profile head coaches that jump from program to program.
Hurley has led the Huskies men's basketball program since 2018 and built them into the powerhouse that they are currently. Last year, UConn won the National Championship as a No. 4 seed and did so in convincing fashion throughout the entire tournament. This year, they are the No. 1 seed in the East Region and are the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament again.
Last June, UConn and Hurley agreed to terms on a six-year, $32.1 million contract that runs through the 2028-29 season. It also includes performance-based incentives that can drive up the total value of the contract.
As for Kentucky, it's not exactly easy for the university to part ways with Calipari. If they are to fire Calipari after this season, they will have to pay the coach over $33 million. That's a hefty price tag to pay Calipari to not coach the Wildcats any longer.
It hasn't even been over 24 hours since Calipari and Kentucky were sent packing by Oakland and Jack Gohlke. It's now up to Kentucky to come up with some sort of plan to avoid another early elimination from the NCAA Tournament next season.
