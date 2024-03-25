Kentucky risks diabolical John Calipari revenge plan if they fire him
If the Kentucky Wildcats were to let John Calipari walk away, they could risk watching him swap blue for red with a rival
It seems unfathomable that the University of Kentucky would even think about the possibility of parting ways with basketball coach John Calipari.
But there have been some rumblings, and also, there is another team in the bluegrass state that would be ready to pounce if Coach Cal leaves the Blue. Perhaps red with Louisville? There is an opening for an HC and the Cardinals would love to make a move.
Louisville has not seen glory since the Rick Pitino days that included a 2013 National Championship. The NCAA vacated it, but they still won the title, so it doesn't matter. The reality is, that level of success has not been seen for the Cardinals for a long time, and if Coach Cal was to betray UK and join Louisville, it would be an incredible story.
John Calipari would be the ultimate Benedict Arnold to join Louisville after leading Kentucky for so many years
Calipari's departure from Kentucky to Louisville would sever longstanding ties with the Wildcats' fan base, who have supported him fervently throughout his tenure. He's become more than just a coach; he's a symbol of Kentucky's basketball excellence. The abrupt transition to a rival institution would not only be a blow to the program but also to the passionate supporters.
Those fans have supported Coach Cal through so much, despite one national championship and several instances of falling short in the tournament to lower-ranked seeds, including Saint Peter's and Oakland.
Secondly, the rivalry between Kentucky and Louisville is deeply ingrained in the fabric of college basketball, with tensions running high between the two programs and their respective fan bases.
For Calipari to cross enemy lines and join Louisville would not only intensify this rivalry but also spark outrage among Kentucky faithful. It would be seen as a betrayal of not only a program but of an entire basketball culture. For Calipari's sake, he had better not consider the Cardinals unless he wants another unforgiving name added to his resume: 'Traitor'.