Kentucky's ultimate backup plan has BBN up in arms for the wrong reasons
Kentucky fans are upset about one plausible John Calipari replacement, and it doesn't make a lot of sense.
By Mark Powell
John Calipari is leaving Kentucky for Arkansas -- this much we do know. However, one plausible replacement hasn't been received well by all of BBN.
Scott Drew has turned Baylor into a top-notch program, something few saw coming when he was hired in 2003. Drew frequently lands top recruits and is in touch with modern college basketball, convincing veteran transfers to join the Baylor program as well. If he can achieve this at Baylor, just imagine what Drew would be capable of at Kentucky.
Kentucky is one of the top jobs on college basketball. Drew inarguably has the personality and resume to make this a match made in heaven. However, not all Kentucky fans see it that way.
When the news broke that Calipari was leaving for Arkansas, the list of possible replacements was endless. Would Dan Hurley leave UConn? What about Nate Oats at Alabama, or former Villanova coach Jay Wright? Heck, Billy Donovan's name has been floated as well. However, both Oats and Donovan have denied interest.
Scott Drew would be an excellent fit at Kentucky
Drew is an excellent backup plan, and speaks to the prestige of the Kentucky program. They are the bluest of blue bloods. Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones recently reported that he'd be surprised if Drew doesn't take the job if offered.
Hurley has won back-to-back National Championships at UConn. He is beloved by the fanbase in Storrs, and leaving now would be a relative surprise, especially after his comments following the Huskies win on Monday night.
Drew is attainable, has the right personality to take on a rabid fanbase, and is one of the best coaches in college basketball. Yet, some Kentucky fans aren't thrilled about this development.
Per Adam Zagoria of NJ.com, Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart has circled Drew as the most likely replacement for Calipari. The pair have a strong relationship that would move Kentucky in the right direction post-Calipari.
While some fans might not understand that as of this writing, it shouldn't stop Barnhart from moving forward.