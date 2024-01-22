Kevin Durant wants to know why he isn't in the GOAT conversation
With the Suns preparing to make a run for a top-six seed, Kevin Durant is asking the league why he doesn't get more consideration in the GOAT conversation.
As LeBron James continues to be placed in a debate with Michael Jordan for the Greatest Basketball Player of All Time, Kevin Durant is fighting his way to be named top-10 all time by fans and analysts alike. In an interview with Duane Rankin of Arizona Central, Kevin Durant openly asks the question to NBA community why he is not in the GOAT conversation.
Durant says in the interview that the reason is not considered to be the GOAT by fans is the fact that he "went to the Warriors" after the franchise was one game away from winning the NBA championship in 2016. He then asks Rankin rhetorically what the All-NBA star has to do to be considered the GOAT.
“Because I went to the Warriors? Why shouldn’t I be in that? That’s the question you should ask. Why not? What haven’t I done?”
Durant certainly has a rough road to being the best player in the history of the league as the Warriors would have likely been in the Finals even without Durant in 2017 and 2018. With this in mind, where can Kevin Durant reasonably land on an All-time NBA players list?
Where should Kevin Durant be on the All-Time list?
To be quite honest, every person who has watched basketball or played or even been involved in the sport has a different list of the best players of all time. Since Durant likely had a good enough career to at least finish as a top-20 player of all time, it's fair for him to think that he should be considered in the GOAT conversation.
Still, his 2016 free agency decision to go to the Warriors makes it hard for fans or analysts to put him in the conversation. In all reality, it shouldn't matter to Durant whether fans think he should be the GOAT since he chose a destination that he wanted to go to and got paid top dollar for it. Even though Durant got to pick his place of work and shouldn't care what other people think, it's hard for fans to consider him the GOAT since he went to such a loaded squad in 2016.