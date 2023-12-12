Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Latest injury report for Warriors vs. Suns

With Bradley Beal returning tonight, a look at the plus/minus for Suns lineup combos this season:



Booker + Durant: +8.3

Book without KD: +5.9

KD without Book: +4.8

No Book, KD, or Beal: -19.4



How Beal runs Phoenix lineups without KD and Book is what I'll be watching for. pic.twitter.com/rto3T59CJw