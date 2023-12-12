Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Latest injury report for Warriors vs. Suns
Is tonight the night the Phoenix Suns debut their Big Three? Or does Kevin Durant's ankle have other plans in mind?
By Kdelaney
Tonight, the Phoenix Suns will host the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center. This will be the third time these teams have met this season. As the Suns are 2-0 up on the Warriors in the regular season series, and seeking a rebound after two consecutive losses, this matchup at home bodes well for them.
Last week, the Suns lost to the Lakers in the quarterfinals of the In-Season tournament. In their most recent regular season game, they lost to the Kings. As the Suns aim to get back on track, Kevin Durant's availability is one of their biggest concerns.
Kevin Durant questionable for tonight's game agaisnt the Warriors
According to the injury report, Kevin Durant is questionable for tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors. This is due to a left ankle sprain. Kevin Durant missed Phoenix's game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, his third missed game all season. In addition, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com said Durant was limited during yesterday's practice.
Along with Durant, Grayson Allen (groin) and Nassir Little (concussion) are both listed on the injury report. Both will be out for tonight's game. Thankfully, Bradley Beal, who's battled injuries all season, will be available for the Suns. So if Durant sits, Phoenix can count on Beal and Booker for scoring.
Interestingly enough, the Suns' trio of Booker, Beal, and Durant have yet to play together all season. So, if Durant eventually decides to play, tonight would actually be their debut and the first time the three stars share the court. In light of this, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer researched the plus/minus of different Suns lineup combos.
Per Kevin O'Connor on Twitter:
Through 19 games with the Suns this season, Kevin Durant averages 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. He's currently third in the league in scoring. Previously, KD spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors. In that short time frame, he won two championships and was named Finals MVP twice.
That being said, no Suns player has more to prove in this matchup with the Warriors than Kevin Durant. In any case, whether Durant plays or not, this matchup between the Suns and the Warriors should be an exciting one to watch.