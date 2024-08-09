Kevin Durant puts Nuggets and Nikola Jokic fans on blast after Team USA comeback win
Kevin Durant couldn't seem to sleep last night after Team USA's thrilling comeback 95-91 win over Serbia on Thursday. After all, the team overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, thanks to heroics by Durant's former Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry. So like any one of us, he was scrolling on X, formerly known as Twitter.
It was 5 a.m. Paris time, but it was still 11 p.m. on the West Coast. Durant found a tweet that itched him the wrong way and decided to engage with an X user in the middle of the night.
Kevin Durant goes after Nuggets and Nikola Jokic fans following Team USA's semifinals win over Serbia
This was about six hours after Team USA defeated Serbia in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics. A Denver Nuggets fan then focused on Durant's response and called him some pretty outrageous names. This led Durant to another response, saying that the user named Will was "upset."
Many fans started calling Durant "fragile" because of his responses to the haters on social media.
But Durant respected the Nuggets fans who were rooting for their beloved Nikola Jokić, so he took to X again at 11:40 a.m. Paris time.
Did Durant sleep that night? We may never know. But we know that Team USA didn't return to the team hotel until 1 a.m. Paris time. We also know that this isn't the first time that Durant has gotten into it with fans and other voices on social media. If Durant is given the opportunity to engage in a Twitter fight, you bet he will be there.
After the late 17-point deficit comeback, Durant also gave Americans a reminder that its great to be an American, and a Team USA fan.
Durant came off the bench once again for his former coach, Steve Kerr, but he provided the spark that Team USA needed, especially when they were down by 13 points heading into the fourth quarter. USA's all-time top scorer dropped nine points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
Many Americans were getting nervous entering the fourth quarter, but Durant's old teammate, Steph Curry, couldn't be stopped as he poured in 36 points and made nine three-pointers.
Next up for Team USA is the gold medal game against France where Durant is seeking his fourth gold medal in the Olympics.