Kevin Durant record, stats & history on Christmas Day
Here's how Kevin Durant has performed on Christmas Day over the years.
By Josh Wilson
Kevin Durant will be a lock as a Basketball Hall of Fame inductee as soon as he is eligible. With 13 All-Star appearances, two titles, and four scoring titles under his belt, Durant has done it all and is still going strong trying to capture one last title on what is surely the tail-end of his NBA career.
With his high performances year-in and year-out have come plenty of NBA Christmas Day appearances, which typically features good teams and the league's best players.
Here's how he's performed across the number of Christmas Day games he's appeared in.
Kevin Durant Christmas Day stats
How many Christmas Day games has Kevin Durant played in?
Kevin Durant has played in 10 Christmas Day games, including every season from 2010-11 to 2013-14 and again from 2015-16 to 2017-18.
What are Kevin Durant's per game stats on Christmas Day games?
Durant averages 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. On Christmas he averages 52.2 percent shooting from the field and 41.7 percent accuracy from beyond the arc.
His scoring per game ranks seventh overall all-time (and he ranks fifth overall in total points scored on Christmas Day).
What teams has Kevin Durant played most on Christmas?
Durant has played the Cavaliers once and the each of the Blazers, Nuggets, Magic, Heat, Knicks, Bulls, Lakers and Celtics once.
Durant has suited up for three franchises going into the 2023-24 game and four teams: The SuperSonics/Thunder, Warriors, and Nets.
Soon, the Suns will be added to that list.
Kevin Durant Christmas Day record
Durant, going into the 2023 game, is an even 5-5 on Christmas Day.
Kevin Durant's best Christmas Day game
Durant's best individual game was likely his second ever in the 2010-11 season when he scored 44 points, brought in seven rebounds, and dished out four assists. He shot an absurd 70 percent from the field.
In the game, he led the Thunder to a 114-106 win over the Nuggets.
Here are the highlights: