3 Kevin Durant trades the Phoenix Suns need to consider
Has Kevin Durant played his last game with the Phoenix Suns? If so, these three potential trade packages make sense for all parties involved.
By Lior Lampert
The Phoenix Suns are stuck between a rock and a hard place after mortgaging their future to acquire high-caliber players like Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to pair with All-Star Devin Booker and form the most expensive roster in NBA history, thus limiting their ability to construct a formidable roster around them because of the CBA's new luxury tax rules, only to come up well short of their goal of winning a championship.
Phoenix is deep into the second apron, meaning they are heavily restricted in terms of upgrading their supporting cast around the trio of Durant, Beal, and Booker, putting them in a position where the only way to drastically change things up outside of firing head coach Frank Vogel is to trade one of their stars.
Booker is the face of the franchise, and Beal has a no-trade clause, leaving Durant as the likeliest of the three to be on the move this offseason, and murmurs of him and the Suns parting ways have already begun.
It has been slightly over a calendar year since Durant was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Suns in a blockbuster deal, and here we are discussing potential next landing spots for one of the best scorers in league history. Phoenix would be wise to consider these three options at the very least as they look to retool however they can.
3 Kevin Durant trades the Phoenix Suns need to consider
3. Sun send Kevin Durant to H-Town
With buzz swirling that the Houston Rockets have been searching for a star to trade for, Durant presents them with the opportunity to go big-game hunting.
Houston proved their willingness to accelerate their timeline this past offseason, signing veterans like point guard Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks to lucrative multi-year pacts. Despite falling short of the playoffs this season, it was a breakthrough year for the Rockets, who reached the 40-win mark for the first time since 2019-20 under head coach Ime Udoka in his first year at the helm.
Now, the Rockets face the dilemma of slow-playing their roster construction and methodically adding talent or cash in some of their chips to make an aggressive move for a player of Durant's stature. Here, they choose the latter, sending Brooks, Jalen Green, and Steven Adams with three unprotected first-round picks and two second-rounders.
Adams is a veteran big man with one year remaining on his contract with a $12.6 million base salary and can provide the Suns with serviceable minutes as a rim-running center who can also protect the paint. Moreover, Brooks gives Phoenix a 3-and-D wing, the prototypical player teams around the league covet. Lastly, Green would add a volume scorer and budding star to pair with Booker and Beal, albeit the on-court fit may be a little clunky. Throw in three first-round selections and two second-rounders, then you have an intriguing package, putting the franchise in a better position in the long run.
2. Kevin Durant takes his talents to South Beach
We all know the Miami Heat will find their way in rumors if/when a star player like Durant becomes available. And in this instance, they have pieces that can help the Suns add immediate rotational players while improving their long-term outlook.
Terry Rozier offers them an intriguing combo guard who can operate as a pseudo-playmaker/facilitator and provide an additional scoring punch to compliment Booker and Beal. Three-point marksman Duncan Robinson would give Phoenix a knockdown shooter to infuse into their lineups.
Moreover, they get two exciting young players, rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and floor-stretching big man Nikola Jovic, to add youth into the mix for a team desperately lacking it while recouping most of the draft capital they sent to Brooklyn for Durant.
Rozier is under contract for two more seasons, and Robinson has an early termination option after the 2024-25 campaign, meaning the Suns could also shed salary if they wish to stop doubling down on this version of their team.
1. Kevin Durant unites with Jalen Brunson and the Knicks
Like the Heat, the New York Knicks are usually one of the first teams mentioned when the thought of a star player becoming available arises. But Leon Rose and the front office have remained patient, waiting for their opportunity to strike, and this could be it.
The Knicks have a small window before things get expensive, making the possibility of acquiring Durant a chance to strike while the iron is hot.
All-Star floor general Jalen Brunson is extension-eligible starting July 12 and can sign a four-year contract worth up to $156.5 million. But he could wait until after the 2024-25 campaign when he can sign a supermax deal upwards of approximately $250 million.
Moreover, two-way wing OG Anunoby is undoubtedly opting out of his player option this offseason as he seeks a lucrative long-term extension with the Knicks. Tim Cato of The Athletic suggested on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he could seek as much as $150 million over four years in his next deal.
So, why not go all-in and bring in Durant to form arguably the league's most potent scoring duo with Brunson? Meanwhile, the Suns would get an All-Star caliber big man in return in the form of Julius Randle, plus the expiring contract of veteran scoring wing Bojan Bogdanovic, plus a bevy of draft capital.
Phoenix would remain competitive with a trio of Randle, Booker, and Beal while giving themselves short-term bench depth and financial relief via Bogdanovic.