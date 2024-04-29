Postgame leaks could lay the groundwork for Kevin Durant and the Suns to part ways
Could superstar wing Kevin Durant find himself playing for his third team in five seasons? Recent reporting following their Game 4 loss and playoff elimination suggests he and the Phoenix Suns could part ways this offseason.
By Lior Lampert
The Phoenix Suns got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first-round NBA playoff matchup, with an average margin of defeat of 14.75 points per contest.
In other words, the series wasn't particularly close.
Many expected the Suns to put up a fight against the Wolves, with some even picking them to win the series outright because of their star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. But that was far from the case, and now Phoenix has several offseason questions they must address after going out sad.
Perhaps the biggest question is how the Suns can upgrade the roster. They are a second-apron luxury tax team, making it hard to acquire players via trade of free agency, with only two second-round picks they can dangle in any negotiations after mortgaging their future draft capital to acquire Durant and Beal. Moreover, Phoenix lacks blue-chip prospects to include in any potential deals either -- essentially handicapping the team's ability to improve this offseason.
As a result, Phoenix's most valuable and realistic bargaining piece is Durant, putting the Suns in a position to make a potentially stunning offseason decision, and postgame leaks from Game 4 on Sunday could suggest the wheels are already in motion regarding a possible breakup.
Recent reporting lays the groundwork for Kevin Durant and the Suns to part ways this offseason
Shams Charania of The Athletic reported ($) that Durant "was not always happy with how he was used" in Phoenix this past season and that the 14-time All-Star "never felt comfortable with his role in Phoenix's offense alongside Booker and Beal this season."
Durant, one of the best scorers in league history, felt he was "being relegated to the corner far too often and not having the proper designs to play to his strengths," Charania adds.
Despite the documented internal frustrations, Durant averaged 27.1 points per game, shooting 52.3 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc. While the numbers are gaudy, the eye test did not reflect that.
While Charania appears to have laid the foundation for a Durant departure, it should be noted and emphasized that the superstar wing is under contract for two more years and there's no indication that he's actively seeking a trade. Conversely, you could argue that makes him a more appealing asset for franchises, knowing he is under team control.
Since leaving the Golden State Warriors following the conclusion of the 2019 season, Durant has failed to reach the Conference Finals, including a 13-17 postseason record in that span. Could he look for greener pastures as he enters the latter stages of his career (turning 36 in September)?
Durant and the Suns may be a mutually beneficial split, allowing Phoenix to recoup assets and possibly address their messy payroll situation while allowing Durant to pursue a title elsewhere. But for now, it is all speculative, though the runway is clear for it to happen after the disappointing end to a tumultuous season.