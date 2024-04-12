'I'm so hungry': Kevin Harlan had elite call for chicken wing thrown on NBA court
A chicken wing appeared on the court at a Kings vs Pelicans game, which made Kevin Harlan hungry.
The odds that fans don't remember the final score of Thursday night's game in Sacramento are probable. But it's sure that the fans will remember the best part of the game. When a chicken wing was thrown onto the court by a fan.
It was the sixth and eighth seeds of the Western Conference playing one another in an end of regular season game but the last 47 seconds is all social media saw.
The best part of it all? Kevin Harlan's call of the chicken wing being thrown.
This is why fans love Harlan on air. He keeps it real. It's a main reason that he is one of the most famous announcers in sports. He gives some of the best calls in the industry and always relates with the fans watching from home.
Kevin Harlan craved chicken wings right after seeing one, just like every NBA fan
One of his many skills that is shown in this example is how he can ad-lib something weird happening at the game. His main concern with the chicken wing was why a fan would do that.
“Somebody’s throwing something on the floor. ... It’s a chicken wing,” Harlan said on the TNT broadcast. “Why would someone throw something that good on the floor? It’s crispy, it’s warm and I’m so hungry.”
Reggie Miller was the other announcer on the call. He couldn't contain his laughter at Harlan and even noted that Harlan's stomach had been grumbling the entire game.
Harlan then finished up the call by saying that he hoped the official would get to eat the wing.
What happened with the actual game? The Pelicans won 135-123 as Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum scored 31 points a piece. Even though De'Aaron Fox had 33 points and eight assists, the Kings couldn't keep up with the Pelican's dominant three-point performance. New Orleans shot 57% from the field and made 22 of 40 3-pointers.
With that loss, the Kings locked into the play-in tournament. And Harlan added his chicken wing call to his list of iconic calls.