Kirby Smart reveals he reached out to Nick Chubb after brutal injury
Georgia coach Kirby Smart sent his thoughts and prayers to former Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb this week.
By Kristen Wong
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was the latest sports figure to send his condolences to Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb following Chubb's season-ending injury on Monday night.
In a MNF matchup between the Browns and the Steelers, Chubb suffered a knee injury so gruesome that ESPN wouldn't show the replay. Chubb was on the receiving end of a low tackle by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, causing Chubb's knee to buckle inward. This was the same knee Chubb injured during his college career in Georgia back in 2015, when he tore as many as three ligaments in his knee.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to comment on the specifics of Chubb's recent injury but did say the four-time Pro Bowler would be out for the rest of the season.
Immediately after Chubb's injury, support poured out from all corners of the country wishing Chubb a successful recovery. LeBron James, Lamar Jackson, and several other big-name stars sent prayers to Chubb, and now, his former head coach at Georgia has offered his sympathies as well.
Kirby Smart said Chubb was "an incredible human being, first and foremost" and spoke about how much respect he had for him and for what Chubb did for the Bulldogs football program.
Before Chubb was drafted in the second round by the Browns, he was a fearsome threat on the ground for the Bulldogs and a starter for all four years. He rushed for over 1,100 yards in every season except his sophomore campaign, and his total 4,769 career yards are second-most in Georgia history, trailing only Herschel Walker.
Chubb only tallied 747 rushing yards in his sophomore year in 2015 because he suffered a gruesome injury six games into the season against Tennessee. Then then-Bulldog carried the ball toward the sidelines and was pushed out of bounds by a Volunteer defender. When he fell, he landed awkwardly and ended up tearing his MCL, PCL, LCL and dislocating his knee; he also suffered a hamstring injury.
That unfortunate play put Chubb's playing career in jeopardy, yet he managed to bounce back the following two seasons and accumulate a long list of awards and recognitions within the Bulldogs program.
The Bulldogs legend showed he could come back from a devastating knee injury once before, and everybody -- especially his current and former coaches and teammates -- hopes he can do so again after the 2023 season.