Kirk Cousins already attempting to fix his predecessors’ shortcomings
By Kinnu Singh
The Atlanta Falcons offense has teetered between mediocrity and ineptitude for the past four years. In 2023, the offense averaged just 18.8 points per game, the seventh-fewest in the league.
This offseason, the Falcons brought in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in an attempt to remedy their scoring ailments.
Cousins will be surrounded with plenty of firepower in Atlanta. The roster features a talented running back tandem of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier to go along with wide receiver Drake London on the perimeter.
The Falcons’ best weapon, however, may ultimately be tight end Kyle Pitts.
Kirk Cousins may be exactly what Kyle Pitts has needed
Throughout the offseason, Cousins has helped the gifted tight end hone his skillset. While speaking with reporters after a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, Cousins shared how he has encouraged Pitts during training camp.
“What I'm encouraging him with is to use that length as much as he can,” Cousins said, h/t ProFootballTalk. “Anytime he lets the ball into his body, I tell him, ’That wasn't good enough. You should never let it come into your body. You're too good to let it come into your body.’
“And then I challenge him [if] I don't feel like he's running as fast as he possibly can,” Cousins said. “I say, ‘That wasn't good enough. It was fast enough for a lot of tight ends but, for you, it's got to be faster.’”
At 6-foot-6 and 246 pounds, Pitts possesses a rare blend of size and athleticism for tight ends. During his Pro Day before the 2021 NFL Draft, the University of Florida product measured in with a wingspan of 83 3/8 inches while running the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds, both of which rank in the 98th percentile for tight ends.
Pitts' rare natural ability led to the Falcons drafting him with the No. 4 overall pick, but that hasn't translated to on-field success. The tight end has recorded just 2,049 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his three seasons.
"I always say, 'Did you run as fast as you possibly can and did you snag it with your hands aggressive?'" Cousins said. "Those are the two things I challenge him on. I said, 'If you do that, the production can't help but happen."
Cousins has taken on a clear leadership role as he enters his 13th year in the league. He's seen plenty of football, and his experience might help Pitts finally turn his potential into production.