Holy overpay! NFL Twitter can't believe Kirk Cousins contract with the Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a surprising contract, and NFL fans can't get enough.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Falcons have signed their next quarterback in former Minnesota Vikings signal-caller Kirk Cousins.
Cousins, who is the top quarterback in this year's free-agent market, secured a contract beyond even his wildest dreams from Atlanta. The Falcons are the definition of a 'quarterback away', as they have an impressive defense and rapidly-improving skill position group headlined by Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts.
With Cousins in tow the Falcons emerge as co-favorites in the NFC South, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to keep both Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans from last year's division-winning team. At the very least Atlanta should be considered a preseason favorite for an NFC Wild Card spot, which is an improvement over the Arthur Smith, Desmond Ridder-led team from a year ago.
Kirk Cousins contract details: NFL Twitter thinks Falcons overpaid
The complete contract details from the Falcons are astonishing, and Cousins received a four-year deal, which was a surprise to many.
Cousins is coming off a season-ending knee injury and is 35 years old as of this writing. At the end of his contract he'll be near 40, which is why most pundits assumed he would get a two-or-three-year deal tops. Cousins last contract was fully-guaranteed, so we'll have to see if the QB let the Falcons off the hook there.
Social media was abuzz about Cousins contract, which was announced via Star Wars theme.
Kirk does have style, but will his modern dad look translate to Atlanta?
Cousins is an elite talent, don't get me wrong, but he's parlayed being an above-average passer into $300 million. The man deserves our respect.
Cousins has secured yet another bag.
Meanwhile, the Vikings released a statement wishing Kirk the best despite not being able to sign him in free agency.
Yet, no one is more excited than the Falcons skill-position stars.
It should be a fun season in the ATL.