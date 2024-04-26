Kirk Cousins contract structure poorly explains why Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr.
The Falcons have an out after two years. They're still crazy for this.
The Atlanta Falcons are playing 4D chess while the rest of the NFL is playing checkers. The problem with playing 4D chess is you have to know what you're doing. You can still lose terribly if you don't.
On Thursday, the Falcons shocked everyone in football by using the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft on Washington quarterback Michael Penix.
On the surface, it looks like Atlanta brought in a soon-to-be 24-year-old quarterback to sit for the bulk of his rookie contract behind Kirk Cousins, who they just signed to a four-year, $180-million contract.
So why on earth would they make that pick? The answer lies in the details of Cousins' contract.
Kirk Cousins contract helps explain Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr.
Cousins got a four-year deal in Atlanta but the structure of the contract gives the Falcons an out in 2026. According to OverTheCap.com, they can cut the quarterback before June 1 in 2026 and save $32.5 million against the cap. Most of Cousins' guaranteed money is in the first two years.
So Atlanta drafted a soon-to-be 24-year-old quarterback to sit behind Cousins for only two years...if that makes it easier to swallow.
The absurdity of it all is that the Falcons are succession planning for life after Cousins before they even have a functioning football team. They haven't had a winning record since 2017. They don't have the luxury of succession planning for two years out when they could have used that pick to strengthen the team for right now. They need that help!