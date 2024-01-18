Kirk Cousins Discusses Next Team and Key to Beating 49ers - Exclusive Interview
FanSided's Iain MacMillan sits down with Kirk Cousins for an exclusive interview.
This week, I got the chance to sit down with an interview with Minnesota Vikings quarterback, Kirk Cousins.
We talked about a variety of topics including how his Achilles rehab is going, where he might sign this offseason, the key to beating the 49ers, the "Kirk Cousins Curse" and his partnership with Tostitos for the upcoming Super Bowl.
As a Atlanta Falcons fan, I had to start the interview off with my pitch for him to join the Falcons once he becomes a free agent in March. I did my best, but I'm not sure if I was able to completely convince him quite yet.
"A lot of stuff is going to happen between now and March and so I've learned in this league that you kind of take it one day at a time," Cousins said. "All these playoff games have to be played, the Super Bowl, the head coaching hires, the staffs shifts around, and then the dust kind of settles, and then people go to the combine and we go from there."
He did admit I made a pretty solid pitch for the Falcons.
"That was a pretty good pitch," Cousins said. "As pitches go, that's as good as I've heard in a long time."
Cousins and the Vikings were one of the only teams to be able to beat the 49ers this season, taking them down by a final score of 22-17 back in Week 7. With San Francisco being the No. 1 seed and seemingly having a clear path to the Super Bowl, I wanted to ask him how these teams can beat the 49ers in the playoffs.
"I think you have to protect and that includes the quarterback has to get the ball out quickly and the coach has to have a plan that protects the quarterback and doesn't ask the O-line to do too much," Cousins said. "In that game we were fortunate we didn't [give up] any sacks, so we were able to get rid of the football fast enough that their pass rush wasn't able to wreck the game which I think they can do quite often."
I had to tell him about the "Kirk Cousins Curse" which has been going around the internet lately. No team that he has beat in the regular season has gone on to play in the Super Bowl. That would leave the 49ers and the Packers in a tough spot as he beat both those teams this season.
"I hate that I have that curse on people, I do know that those are two good football teams, they've proven it and we'll see if they make a run," Cousins said. "I think it's a wide open year, period. I think when you look across the league some of the teams in the past that you could almost pencil in the Super Bowl, it would seem they have a tougher path and it would seem that some other teams that you would not see in the playoff have a great chance of making a run, I think that'll make it fun".
Be sure to check out the full interview above. Other topics we talked about was the evolution of NFL defenses, CJ Stroud's impressive rookie season and his partnership with Tostitos.
