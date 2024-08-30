Kirk Cousins lame expectations for Falcons are all he’s ever known
The Atlanta Falcons completely changed the outlook of their 2024-2025 season by acquiring Kirk Cousins this past offseason. They also selected his eventual successor, Michael Penix Jr., in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. That decision still has many scratching their heads, but that's not what we're talking about today.
Cousins comes into Atlanta as the team shifts head coaches as well. Atlanta had one of the bigger overall jumps of improvement among the entire league this offseason. They're seen as a lock to compete for their division, which isn't a huge accomplishment considering how bad the NFC South is.
But the Falcons should come home with the division crown and a playoff berth, all on the back of their new signal caller who has a good number of weapons at his disposal.
The expectations on the Falcons should be as high as they've been since Matt Ryan's MVP days.
Once-fiery Kirk Cousins sets bar low heading into 2024 with Falcons
When asked about the upcoming season, it seemed as though Cousins didn't reek of confidence, the way that some in the Falcons media have.
"I look around here in training camp, and I think we have a chance is basically the language I would use," Cousins said. "We have a chance, we have the pieces that give us a chance to do something, and now we gotta go see if we can do it."
You have a chance? That's it?
Mind you, the Falcons are almost unanimously favored to win the NFC South.
This is the kind of language that should be used when you have a rag-tag group of NFL rejects. Not a talented roster that features Cousins, Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Drake London and more.
Cousins, 36, is coming off a season where he threw 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions in eight games before suffering a season ending Achilles tear. Cousins threw for 2,300 yards prior to the injury and he was coming off back to back Pro Bowl seasons before his injury shortened 2023.
But his rehab and recovery have gone well and he's back in tip top shape for the new season. He loses the top wide receiver in the league, Justin Jefferson, but he adds in a new, more well-rounded offense.
The Falcons offense should look like a well-oiled machine with Cousins at the helm this season. They certainly have a lot more potential than just a team that "can do something" this season.