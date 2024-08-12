Overreaction Monday: Kirk Cousins is one misstep away from losing his job
The Atlanta Falcons' plan this offseason was one that virtually nobody agreed with. They signed Kirk Cousins to a massive free agency contract only to then turn around and select Michael Penix Jr. not only in the first round, but with the No. 8 overall pick of the NFL Draft.
The Falcons would've been justified in signing Cousins OR drafting Penix, but doing both in the same offseason made no sense. While it still might look questionable, Penix did his best to try and validate Atlanta selecting him by looking very impressive in his preseason debut.
Penix performing as well as he did raises the question of just how much job security Cousins actually has.
Is Kirk Cousins really one misstep from losing his job?
Penix showed right away why he was drafted when he was, completing nine of his 16 passes for 104 yards. He played for most of the first half and looked great despite throwing to none of Atlanta's prominent weapons.
While yes, he showed potential, it feels like a major overreaction to suggest that Cousins, one of the best 10-to-12 quarterbacks in the sport that Atlanta just guaranteed $100 million to, is one misstep from losing his job.
Instead, Falcons fans should appreciate what Iain MacMillan said on the Stacking the Box podcast.
"If something happens to Kirk Cousins our season isn't over."
Penix showed that he has the potential to be one of the NFL's best backup quarterbacks immediately. If something were to happen to Cousins, Falcons fans have reason to believe that their season isn't immediately over, knowing that Penix, a talented quarterback who looked pro-ready, is able to step in.
The Falcons signed Cousins with a plan in place. He's going to be their quarterback for the next couple of seasons. There might be debate amongst Falcons and NFL fans who want to see controversy, but Cousins is the guy for the present. The only way that can change is if another long-term injury is in play, and nobody wishes for that to happen.
The Falcons hope that Penix can step in for Cousins long-term sometime in 2026. Based on what we saw in his preseason debut, they have reason to believe he's capable when it comes to him being their future under center. There's even reason to believe that the Falcons might be able to win some games if Penix has to start.
For now, though, it has always been Cousins' job and no matter how well Penix plays in the preseason, that won't change.