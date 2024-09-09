Glimmer of hope: Don't forget what Kirk Cousins was dealing with Week 1
By John Buhler
This may have been the biggest difference in the game. While the Atlanta Falcons still have an excellent line, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain incredibly strong along the defensive line. Pittsburgh has plenty of issues to sort out offensively. If not for six made field goals off the right foot of Chris Boswell, they would have gotten shut out. However, Kirk Cousins' new team tasted defeat, 18-10.
Cousins hardly moved in the pocket for the Falcons. He was never under center, only taking three-to-five step drops. Prior to his Achilles injury last season, we saw him be able to maneuver the pocket to open up passing lanes. Not being able to run hardly at all took away his greatest attribute as a passer. There were a few throws that were picked off and several others that should have been vs. Pittsburgh.
So let me put it to you this way... You have a 36-year-old quarterback coming off the worst injury of his career, one who did not play a snap during the preseason. Not only is this a new team for him, but this is an entirely new coaching staff. It was the first time Zac Robinson ever called plays in an NFL game. Add the disruptive talent of T.J. Watt continually eating Kaleb McGary's lunch, and there you have it!
Besides having Michael Penix Jr. waiting in the wing, I think a silver lining is Cousins can get healthier.
Atlanta is probably going to start the season out 0-3, but their final 12 games are incredibly easy.
One silver lining when it comes to Kirk Cousins' Atlanta Falcons debut
Yes, some of Cousins' throws in the latter part of the ball game felt forced and lacked any real zip on it. He was dealing with pressure all game long. Even more so, his inability to move hardly at all around the pocket had him looking like a sitting duck a few yards back from center. It afford guys like Watt and Alex Highsmith to pin their ears back and let it rip on pretty much every obvious passing down.
The good news for Atlanta is nobody of significance got hurt in this game. Pittsburgh did lose their punter for the season, which could come back to haunt them. Another thing Atlanta has going for it is the Falcons are not going to be going up against as strong of a pass rush as Pittsburgh has most weeks. It may look like that vs. Philadelphia and Kansas City coming up, but you have to ride this out.
Overall, I think we'll see Cousins play with a little more confidence in Weeks 2 or 3, no matter if the scoreboard reflects that or not. He was saying during the pre-game that he felt he needed to get hit to get back in the game after missing a good bulk of last season. In time, I think water will find its level with this offense. Atlanta lost a defensive struggle to a better and more consistent defense Sunday.
While Dirty Bird Nation lives to panic as much as it does to complain, let's watch a few games first.